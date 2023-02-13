The third annual Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance will highlight Frederick city and county student artists and performers in grades K-12. Participation requires that each performance be in celebration of Black artists and Black history and culture.
This year’s performance will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $10 and available at weinbergcenter.org. Admission for children under 10 is free.
“This program … recognizes and celebrates Black history as American history and creates an engaging venue for residents to share their life stories,” Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Conner said. “We are excited to once again be a partner in this event and see these stories shared with our community.”
The goal of Seed to Roots is to establish a diverse creative opportunity for local youth to showcase their artistic talents and allowing the community at large to enjoy and celebrate their art.
Last year, ticket sales for the live performance raised nearly $1,200 in dance class scholarship donations for 24/7 Dance Studio in Frederick. This year, applications to participate doubled, and the planning committee hopes to raise even more money to benefit several arts scholarship programs across Frederick.
“Seed to Roots is a program built upon diversity and inclusion, which are core values of Frederick County Government,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “I am deeply committed to arts opportunities for our young people, not only because of my years as a music educator, but because the performing arts are essential for our students to express themselves and their ideas.”
For the first time, cash prizes will be awarded by the Alpha Lambda Lambda chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, whose members will also serve as judges. One high school grand prize winner will be selected to travel to the regional Omega Psi Phi Talent Hunt competition for an all-expenses-paid trip to Pittsburgh in April.
Planning committee members Tricia Kennedy, Tarolyn Mckinney, Andrea Thompson, Kia Tisdale and Desiree Tucker are excited to offer this opportunity for the third year to all student artists, including those with talent who have a desire to perform but may not have the access to formal artistic training. Donations from ticket sales go back into the community to support student artist training.
To donate purchased tickets (whole or in part) to students or community members, contact the box office at 301-600-2828 so the Weinberg can make these tickets available to the community for free. Tickets may be purchased and donated as such up to one day prior to the event.
