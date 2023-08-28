GCI_700x650px copy.jpg
Courtesy photo

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will present the Ballet for All masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series “Cinderella.” The production will be presented for one night only at the Weinberg Center for the Arts for the Arts on Sept. 30.

The free masterclass will be held at 3 p.m. that same day. The class is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. Participants will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (like how to say “let’s party” using ballet arms), see first-class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more.

