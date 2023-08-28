Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will present the Ballet for All masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series “Cinderella.” The production will be presented for one night only at the Weinberg Center for the Arts for the Arts on Sept. 30.
The free masterclass will be held at 3 p.m. that same day. The class is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. Participants will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (like how to say “let’s party” using ballet arms), see first-class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more.
“This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it,” say Los Angeles based producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick.
World Ballet Series brings the world’s beloved ballets to theatrical stages across the U.S. The 130-city tour of “Cinderella” presents the magic of the family-friendly fairytale in a classically styled production with original choreography by Estonia’s Marina Kesler, designed for a modern viewer. Professional dancers hail from 10 countries, including Italy, France, Poland, Japan, Belarus and the United Kingdom. It also features more than 150 radiant costumes that were hand-sewn in Ukraine, along with hand-crafted, richly detailed stage sets.
The masterclass is for all ages, and no previous ballet experience is required, however space is limited. The class will run about 45 minutes. The location will be confirmed via email to participants. To join, submit a form at at worldballetseries.com/masterclass.
