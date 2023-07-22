Horn_9780593469675_jkt_all_r1.indd

"Sucker" by Daniel Hornsby

Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous Stanford dropout, is no longer the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. Forbes estimates her current worth at $0, but she’ll long be remembered as one of the world’s greatest grifters, which is its own species of immortality. Her Silicon Valley start-up, Theranos, promised to revolutionize medicine by quickly running more than 200 tests on a drop of blood.

It was a remarkable technological breakthrough, except for the pesky fact that it was a massive fraud. A coterie of savvy investors lost hundreds of millions of dollars, but on the bright side, the victims included Henry Kissinger and Betsy DeVos.

 

