Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will celebrate film favorites old and new when the annual Summer Classic Movie series kicks off June 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic 1925 auditorium. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater every Wednesday night through Aug. 23.
Tickets for each film are $8. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
Hijinks ensue June 7 when Billy Wilder’s hilarious gender bender farce, “Some Like It Hot” (1959) kicks off the summer series. Enjoy seeing Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe at their most hilarious; attend dressed as Marilyn for a free small popcorn.
On June 14, Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman sizzle in Alfred Hitchcock’s Nazi espionage thriller “Notorious” (1946).
Bring the entire family on June 21 for 1995’s “Babe,” starring a brave little pig who learns how to herd sheep.
On June 28 is Jimmy Cagney’s flag-waving, singing and dancing salute to George M. Cohen, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942).
Join Will Smith and a cast of beloved 1990s stars to defeat aliens on July 5 with summer blockbuster “Independence Day” (1996).
On July 12, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi are “on a mission from God” in 1980s “The Blues Brothers.”
Alan Ladd stars in “Shane” (1953), a scenic sagebrush classic, on July 19.
Then, comedian Don Knotts is a timid typesetter embroiled in a murder mystery on July 26 in “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” (1966).
Aug. 2 reunites Paul Newman and Robert Redford in 1973’s comedy crime caper, “The Sting.”
Marty McFly and Doc Brown jet off in the DeLorean once again to save their pasts and futures in “Back to the Future II” (1989) on Aug. 9. All time travelers are welcome to dress the part for a free small popcorn during the show.
Jimmy Stewart and Marlene Dietrich team up on Aug. 16 in 1939’s “Destry Rides Again.”
And finally the summer series concludes with “Dirty Dancing” (1987) on Aug. 23. Try out your dance moves in a contest prior to the show.
Tickets for all Summer Classics showings are $8 each and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or online at gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle service will not be available. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
