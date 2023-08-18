Xa Loi Temple and Meditation Center will hold its annual Summer Community Festival fundraiser from 12:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.
The aim is to bring everyone together to empower one another and share local resources and services for an all-inclusive community.
