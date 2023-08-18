Community festival draws hundreds of visitors to local Frederick temple (copy)
Thich Bao Thanh, the zen master at Chua Xa Loi, sits to watch a performance at the temple’s annual Community Festival in 2017.

 News-Post file photo by Kate Masters

Xa Loi Temple and Meditation Center will hold its annual Summer Community Festival fundraiser from 12:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.

The aim is to bring everyone together to empower one another and share local resources and services for an all-inclusive community.

