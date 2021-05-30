Celebrate Frederick presents another season of free outdoor shows in Baker Park. The Summer Concert Series has become a summer tradition in Frederick, offering a variety of genres and styles for all audiences and ages each Sunday evening beginning June 6 in the Baker Park Band Shell from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
While each show is free to the public, the Summer Concert Series Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items, such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas, appreciated.
For more information, call 301-600-2489, or visit celebratefrederick.com.
CONCERT LINEUP
June 6: The Joe Falero Band (Latin)
Joe Falero and his powerhouse band will have the audience moving to the beat of their favorite Afro-Caribbean rhythms as they raise the roof with their performance of familiar hits and original tunes in styles that include salsa, bachata, Latin jazz and merengue.
June 13: Silent Old Mtns. (indie rock)
Silent Old Mtns. began in the Spring of 2011, when a one-off concert snowballed into a full time regional act. Their blend of indie rock, folk, and poetry create a style all their own that has earned them a quick and loyal following.
June 20: Among the Stars (tribute band)
Veterans of Las Vegas casinos, festivals and concert halls, Among the Stars pride themselves on taking the tribute act up a notch! A collaboration of world class musicians, the group performs a lineup of tunes ranging from Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and Carlos Santana to The Eurythmics, ZZ Top and Janis Joplin; from Pearl Jam and David Byrne to The Talking Heads and Pink, the list keeps growing!
June 27: Shane Gamble (Americana/country)
A Maryland native, Shane Gamble attacks his guitar with passion, and sings jangly songs about the good times with a distinctly American feel. Building on the success of his recent single “Beautiful Work,” which cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard charts, and breakout single “Turn My Way” going to No. 1 on Sirius XM, Gamble released a batch of new songs on his own label, Rt. 50 Music, in July 2020.
July 11: Kathie Martin Express (oldies)
Kathie Martin is a dynamic singer/saxist, with a career that has included 30 years with The Fabulous Hubcaps as the first “girl in the band,” and 10 years leading her own group, Kathie Martin & The Hot Rods. Performing at fairs, festivals and fundraising events across the Country, Kathie has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Rock N Roll greats like Chubby Checker, Dion & The Belmonts, The Coasters, and even sang back up on “Lion Sleeps Tonight” live on stage with The Tokens.
July 18: Quasi Flannel (’90s alt-rock)
Formed in August 2013, Quasi Flannel is a quartet of musicians from different areas and generations with a shared love for 90’s alt rock. Their repertoire includes covers of many of the era’s best bands, sprinkled with older classics and originals. With influences including Cake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, The Grateful Dead and other alternative and classic rock heavy hitters, the group are unabashed fans of the grunge era!
July 25: The Sagamore Band (classic rock)
The Sagamore Band is a five-member group with over 30 years of collective experience playing rock and roll in bands up and down the Mid-Atlantic and east coast! Together, the band rocks classic hits ranging from Lynyrd Skynryd, Springsteen, Steely Dan and Eric Clapton to Jackson Brown, The Beatles, Chicago and many more.
Aug. 1: Quite Fire (funk/soul)
With five lead vocalists, Quiet Fire delivers hot funky dance music from the ‘70s, ’80s and ’90s. QF has a unique style and visual presentation, backed by powerful lead vocals, great harmonies, and extraordinary musical talent and musicianship. The band’s influence come from some of the greatest “hit makers” in the business like Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Prince, Motown, James Brown, The Commodores, Areatha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and many more.
Aug. 8: The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band
The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band is a talented and committed group of musicians and vocalists with roots in gospel music. Selling out venues globally, the Grammy-award winning band records and performs for an endearing fan base that has been going strong for over four decades!
Aug. 15: The Dave Keller Band (blues/soul)
Dave Keller is an award-winning, triple-threat: an outstanding singer, an intense guitarist, and a talented songwriter. Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues music, his performances ring out with passion, integrity, and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.
Aug. 22: Zydeco-A-Go-Go
Zydeco-A-Go-Go, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier practitioners of Louisiana dance music, are bringing the zydeco party to the people! Cajun 2-steps blend with Creole zydeco and classic New Orleans rhythm and blues in a spicy gumbo of Louisiana dance music. Their performances feature lyrics sung in English, Spanish, Cajun and Creole French, set to a beat that keeps people dancing all night long.
Aug. 29: The Frederick Symphony Orchestra & Rock Band (orchestral/rock)
Celebrating 24 years of classical music, the Frederick Symphony Orchestra is a community ensemble composed of professionally trained musicians. Founded in 1997, the orchestra performs a series of concerts each year that include classical masterworks, music by contemporary composers, pop concerts and educational programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.