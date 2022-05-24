Celebrate Frederick will once again host the popular Summer Concert Series in Baker Park this summer. This free music series offers a variety of genres and styles performing live from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Sunday beginning June 5 in the Baker Park Band Shell.
While each series performance is free to the public, the Summer Concert Series Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, nut butters, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
Don’t forget your dollars for the Summer Concert Series 50/50 Raffle at every concert. Raffle ticket sales and individual donations support an annual calendar of Frederick traditions, such as In the Streets, Frederick’s 4th and the Kris Kringle Procession.
For more information, call Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
2022 SCHEDULE
June 5 — Groovalicious
Groovalicious will take you back to the carefree days of bell bottoms and platforms. Disco balls and glitter. Clams on the half shell and roller skates. Playing all the hits from the decade of boogie and the dance floor at Studio 54, Groovalicious is the ultimate disco revival.
June 12 — Patrick Alban & Noche Latina, Latin
Patrick Alban & Noche Latina brings a combination of Latin and acoustic rock with a touch of salsa and a South Beach feel. Patrick’s repertoire includes Brazilian sambas, Cuban music, tangos, boleros, salsa, blues, Gypsy Kings and The Buena Vista Social Club, just to name a few. His talents for musical language include singing in English, Spanish, Gypsy and Portuguese.
June 19 — Special Delivery Band
Special Delivery Band has played some of your favorite classic rock and dance tunes in Maryland since 2002. They cover Journey, Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Bob Seger, Chris Stapleton, Doobie Brothers and REO Speedwagon, to name a few. They also throw in some Motown and dance party favorites.
June 26 — The Beat Hotel
The Beat Hotel plays greasy New Orleans Swamp Funk with a full sound that’s easily accessible and loved by people of all ages. The band captures the Crescent City’s unique musical hybrid of R&B, funk, soul and blues. With the roots of its music deep in the bayou, The Beat Hotel has well-crafted melodies, a kicking horn section, rich vocal harmonies and deep grooves that energize audiences.
July 10 — Guys in Thin Ties
Guys In Thin Ties plays popular, hard-driving tunes from the era of MTV and its completely rad music videos. So, hit the dance floor, because these guys are turning back the clock to a most excellent time that’ll bring back lots of, like, totally choice memories.
July 17 — Mark Bray & the Steel Soul Cowboys
Mark Bray & The Steel Soul Cowboys bring a mix of today’s country and yesterday’s favorites. Playing the regional music scene for the past 10 years, the Steel Soul Cowboys bring a well-polished show, appropriate for all ages.
July 24 — Scott Ambush
Bassist and jazz fusion wonder Scott Ambush has played with both regional and national acts over his celebrated career, bringing his mastery of melody to the masses. His band, Spyro Gyra, has sold more than 10 million records worldwide during its 30-plus years of existence and has earned 13 Grammy nominations, four of which have been achieved since the Frederick native joined the group in 1992.
July 31 — Signature Live!
Signature Live! continues to hold the reputation of being a multi-faceted live entertainment band. They present musical styles from the baby boomers to today’s top 40 hits. They have cultivated a musical identity shaped by good cover tune music from old school to new school.
Aug. 7 — Uncle Jesse
Uncle Jesse, a DMV-based cover band, brings the best songs from the ’90s and aughts. Their setlist ranges across all genres. So, whether you’re a sk8er boy or a spice girl, a teenage dirtbag or a genie in a bottle, stop worrying about all the small things and start living la vida loca with Uncle Jesse.
Aug. 14 — Petty Coat Junction
Petty Coat Junction, a Baltimore-based Tom Petty tribute band, celebrates the sounds of one of America’s great rock legends.
Aug. 21 — Gringo Jingo
Gringo Jingo, a Santana tribute band, is the brainchild of Steve Reed who has played lead guitar for 35 years. The show comes with the serious instrumentation needed to reproduce the rich, velvety smooth sounds of Carlos Santana. Enjoy classics like “Black Magic Woman” and “Evil Ways” and contemporary hits like “Smooth” and “Maria Maria.”
Aug. 28 — Dale and the ZDubs
A fresh rock-reggae groove is flowing out of the nation’s capital, and their name is Dale and the ZDubs. A distinct reggae influence intertwined with a hard-hitting rock style, DZD’s songs tell raw and oftentimes ridiculous stories. High-energy live shows feature multi-part vocal harmonies, along with thick, guitar-driven melodies.
