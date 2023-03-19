Registration is open for Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s Summer Theatre Camp, which will begin on July 17.
For over 20 years, Frederick’s WOB has offered young actors the opportunity to hone their craft during the theater’s annual summer camp. These camps focus on all aspects of musical theater through vocal music, acting exercises and basic choreography, as students rehearse for a full musical production to be held at the end of camp.
This year’s camp runs July 17 to 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
and is open to students ages 9 and older. Registration is $490 per student. Instructors are WOB executive producer Bill Kiska and WOB performer and music director Megan Elizabeth West.
For its production this summer, the camp will present the new musical “Mean Girls JR.” Adapted from Tina Fey’s 2004 blockbuster film and the Broadway hit,
“Mean Girls JR.” is a musical about chasing popularity and being true to yourself.
