Celebrate Frederick announces the performers for the 2021 Summerfest Family Theatre. Each free children’s performance is at Baker Park Band Shell in downtown Frederick at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays July 1 through Aug. 19. Each performance is free, but guests are encouraged to bring a canned food item to support the Foodbank Program. For more information, call 301-600-2841, or visit celebratefrederick.com.
SUMMERFEST LINEUP
July 1 — Mr. Gabe & the Circle Time All-Stars — Mr. Gabe and the Circle Time All-Stars perform a danceable mix of singalongs, family-friendly pop songs and award-winning originals, including songs from Mr. Gabe’s CDs, “Play Date” (2012) and “Metro Train” (2015), both winners of a Parents’ Choice Award.
July 8 — King Bullfrog — King Bullfrog is a high-energy acoustic duo playing folk, blues and original music. Featuring Mr. Jeremiah and Mr. Steve — both Capitol Hill-based dads and music teachers — the duo’s roots-and-blues tunes are carefully tailored to get children dancing while delighting grownups, an approach that successfully hooks audiences young and old.
July 15 — Mr. Jon & Friends — In 2008 singer-songwriter Jon Lewis and his wife Carrie started a family, and the following year, Jon started working with kids at the downtown library in Frederick. These two events started something new for Jon: songwriting for children and performing for them regularly. Jon and Carrie went on to record their first album for kids and their families called “Mr. Jon & Friends,” which quickly became a top seller on CDbaby.com and won a 2013 Parents’ Choice Award.
July 22 — The Not-Its! — For 10 years, The Not-Its! have rocked kids and families with their up-tempo albums and live concerts that give children their first “rock show” experience. With the release of their seventh studio album, “Ready Or Not!,” this Seattle “Kindie Rock” quintet will have children and their parents on their feet screaming for more.
July 29 — Groovy Nate — Groovy Nate is a children’s entertainer and Wolf Trap teaching artist who creates fun and educational shows using exotic musical instruments and puppet skits, a la “Sesame Street” meets Parliament/Funkadelic, meshed with The Electric Company, Kraftwerk and dub reggae. The shows encourage audiences to move, sing and play creatively with one another, while exposing them to various genres of music.
Aug. 5 — Here Comes Trouble — These trained conservatory musicians firmly believe that music shouldn’t be watered down for little ears. Here Comes Trouble’s songs are an eclectic mix of pop, jazz and hip-hop, sprinkled with traces of rockabilly, samba and punk. The group of five strives to bring a love of learning to children through high-energy songs and dance.
Aug. 12 — Guava Jelly — Fun, reggae-styled children’s songs introduce audiences to new music by combining Caribbean-infused originals and popular old-time favorites with a stylistic twist. Their mission is to transport listeners to warm, white, sandy beaches.
Aug. 19 — Rocknoceros — Rocknoceros has performed at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and the Kennedy Center since its inception in 2005 and has won nine Washington Area Music Awards and has found its way into the hearts and homes of music-lovers of all ages.
