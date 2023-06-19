guava jelly.jpg

Guava Jelly

 Jonathan Coslick

Celebrate Frederick presents another season of Summerfest Family Theatre, featuring free children’s performances at Frederick’s Baker Park Bandshell. Catch these live shows each Thursday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 22 to Aug. 10.

While each performance is free to the public, the Summerfest Family Theatre committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.

