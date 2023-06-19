Celebrate Frederick presents another season of Summerfest Family Theatre, featuring free children’s performances at Frederick’s Baker Park Bandshell. Catch these live shows each Thursday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 22 to Aug. 10.
While each performance is free to the public, the Summerfest Family Theatre committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
Guava Jelly delivers a sound unlike most other performers. Caribbean-influenced and family-friendly, Guava Jelly’s reggae vibes are woven throughout the fabric of the band’s culturally diverse music. Bridgette Michaels, lead singer-songwriter born in Trinidad and Tobago, smoothly incorporates the island feel into her originals, as well as popular cover songs.
Frederick’s own Mr. Jon & Friends is multiple Parents’ Choice Award winning music for kids and their families. Mr. Jon plays over 250 shows a year for kids, sharing the stage with bands like The Pop Ups and The Imagination Movers. Mr. Jon & Friends makes music for kids and their families that inspire fun, laughter, and dancing. Sometimes with a band, sometimes as a duo and sometimes solo, the music of Mr. Jon & Friends is sure to bring a smile to kids faces.
King Bullfrog is a high-energy acoustic duo playing folk, blues and original music for children and their grownups. Featuring Mr. Jeremiah and Mr. Steve, the duo’s roots-and-blues tunes are carefully tailored to get children dancing while delighting grownups — an approach that successfully hooks audiences young and old! With their musical stories, amusing wordplay and close attention to all their audiences, King Bullfrog is the one of the hottest sensations in family music in the D.C. area. Or at least the most amphibian.
The Uncle Devin show is an interactive musical experience for children by renowned drummer Devin Walker, best known as the “The Children’s Drumcussionist.” The entire family can experience the rhythm of Uncle Devin’s infectious blend of jazz, funk and go-go. His shows cultivate the minds of children through percussion instruments and is a dynamic cross between D.C.’s Trouble Funk and Schoolhouse Rock.
Rocknoceros has entertained tens of thousands of fans around the country, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and the Kennedy Center. Since its inception in 2005, Rocknoceros has won 10 Washington Area Music Awards and has found its way into the hearts and homes of music lovers of all ages.
123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with catchy songs and a high-energy show that gets kids and families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. The husband-wife team performs for tens of thousands of children and families at student matinee and family concerts. Their songs are used in early childhood and elementary classrooms across the U.S. and abroad.
Lifelong musician Danny Schwartz was born and raised in the D.C. area. He has played in bands of nearly every genre, yet the one he takes the most enjoyment from is playing music for kids. From 2010 to 2012, Schwartz played children’s music character Ryan Buckle, whose songs educate and familiarize young children with basic science concepts using a combination of song and simple experiments.
Rainbow Rock are winners of a Parents’ Choice Fun Stuff Award. Their music is playful, educational and family-friendly and is fun and easy to follow. Their colorful and cheerful music consists of a mix of genres, from folk, pop rock and rockabilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.