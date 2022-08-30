After 25 years in operation at the family homestead on Butterfly Lane in Frederick, Summers Farm recently relocated to its new location in Middletown. Moving a mere four miles from its original location, owner and third generation farmer Teresa Summers plans to continue its well-loved offerings, including the Sunflower Festival, Fall Harvest Festival and corn maze.

The new location is still the same farm operated by the same family.

