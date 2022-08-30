After 25 years in operation at the family homestead on Butterfly Lane in Frederick, Summers Farm recently relocated to its new location in Middletown. Moving a mere four miles from its original location, owner and third generation farmer Teresa Summers plans to continue its well-loved offerings, including the Sunflower Festival, Fall Harvest Festival and corn maze.
The new location is still the same farm operated by the same family.
“I am a farmer, first and foremost,” Summers said. “This is an opportunity to further pursue and cultivate sustainable farming practices, offer seasonal jobs and educate the public about the importance of Maryland-based agriculture.”
With more than 45 activities on the farm, visitors can pick sunflowers, cheer on pigs in races and catch a wagon ride to the pick-your-own gigantic pumpkin patch. The farm also offers slides, farmer golf, gigantic-sized jumping pillows and farm animals. The farm rents campfires for families and organizations and extends their hours for maze exploration during Nights on the Farm. Summers Farm runs through Oct. 31.
Summers Farm is at 5307 Hollow Road in Middletown. For more information, call 301-304-3031 or visit summersfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.