Gallery 322 presents a show of recent outdoor and studio paintings by Ann Schaefer, “Sun and Shade,” from April 1 through May 1. The exhibit includes paintings created since late 2019, mostly painted outdoors, in beautiful places around Frederick and elsewhere in Maryland.
This has been a period to stay close to home, although a few paintings were done in Key West, where Schaefer was able to travel in February 2020 and 2022, and from a road trip to Maine in October.
A founding member of Gallery 322, Schaefer has shown her art in this charming historic space in downtown Frederick since 2009.
Gallery 322 is at 322 N. Market St., Frederick. Call 301-706-8805 or email gallery322@gmail.com for more info.
