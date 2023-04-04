image0.png

From left, Ian Reagan, Jaedon Huie, Ryan Konig and Hannah Hildebrandt.

 Courtesy photo

Frederick native and an Oakdale High School graduate Hannah Hildebrandt moved to Atlanta with a few other Marylanders about five years ago to work in Georgia’s film and television industry. Atlanta has become a bustling hub for the movie business, she says — Hollywood of the South.

She is currently producing and designing a short film with several other team members from Maryland who she met at Towson University. Together, they span Frederick, Columbia, Catonsville and Prince George’s County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription