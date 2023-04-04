Frederick native and an Oakdale High School graduate Hannah Hildebrandt moved to Atlanta with a few other Marylanders about five years ago to work in Georgia’s film and television industry. Atlanta has become a bustling hub for the movie business, she says — Hollywood of the South.
She is currently producing and designing a short film with several other team members from Maryland who she met at Towson University. Together, they span Frederick, Columbia, Catonsville and Prince George’s County.
The team’s credits include working directly for producers, directors and actors, such as Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Dwayne Johnson, and tackling a variety of other crew roles on projects including “Black Panther,” “Loki,” “Red Notice,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “The Walking Dead” and an upcoming musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” from producers Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.
“We’ve amassed these credits only a few years after graduating from Towson in 2018,” Hildebrandt said. “The idea of Hollywood can seem so far away for many growing up with big dreams in small towns, but it’s very possible, and it’s very fun. We’ve gained a lot of support from the local community, too.”
The filmmaking team will host a fundraiser at Il Forno Pizzeria in Frederick on April 8 to support their current project, “A.L.E.C.,” a sci-fi film focused on the potential impact of artificial intelligence. A portion of proceeds will go to fund the project when customers mention “A.L.E.C.” to their server. Several of the team members will travel into town for the event, which starts around 5 p.m., so you can meet them while you eat.
You can also donate to the project through the crowdfunding campaign online at seedandspark.com/fund/alec, which runs through May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.