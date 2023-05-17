Ripleigh Maring
Ripleigh Maring holds up one of her Taylor Swift-inspired ice cream flavors, created to coincide with the artist’s Eras Tour.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

If Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” had an ice cream flavor, Ripleigh Maring thinks it would taste like honeycomb. “Bad Blood” would be a red velvet cake, and “Love Story” would inevitably have a wedding cake flavor.

With her own creameries in Emmitsburg and McSherrystown, Pennsylvania, Maring was able to make those frozen treats a reality.

