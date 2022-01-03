TAG/The Artists Gallery passed its 30th anniversary last year, but the pandemic prevented any kind of public commemoration.
Better late than never.
This year's TAG Invitational Show and 31st Anniversary Celebration will showcase work by the gallery's full members and an exciting array of guest artists.
Invited artists include Judy Gilbert, Marty Heavner, Marty Ittner, Leslie King, Linda Kirvan, Bill McLauchlan, Staci McLauchlan, Alice Mullen, Linda Popp, Rhea Reeves, Lisa Sheirer, Tim Stephens, Brian Truesdale, Elaine Wilson, Homer Yost and Lis Zadravec. Meet them at the opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8.
The show runs through Jan. 30 at 501 N. Market St. in Frederick. Regular gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com.
