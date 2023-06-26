Fun and games are coming to TAG/The Artists Gallery. TAG has elevated the simple choosing method — Rock Paper Scissors — with an exhibit of the same name, along with related events in July.
Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Luc Fiedler, Noelani Jones, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre-Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Pat Scull, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg and Cathy Wilkin present a wide variety of work inspired by the game’s three choices.
"Building the Nest" by Cathy Wilkin focuses on the scissors portion of the game. "The crow is beginning to build his nest and, like Cinderella's magic helpers, the scissors are cutting the ribbons to help feather it," Wilkin says about her whimsical mixed-media collage.
Julie Maynard's "It Shouldn't Reflect (Well and Washer)" is a photograph printed on several magazine pages that were cut up and collaged.
"The pieces aren't fully glued down and would flap in the breeze if not under glass," explains Maynard. "This piece is the result of a Scissors/Paper duel. I'm not sure who won."
Colleen Clapp manipulates the actual materials of the game in her elegant construction "Rock, Paper, Scissors."
Chris Madden also uses all three elements in his painting “I know it was you, Fredo.” The subject sits at a dinner table holding a rock and a pair of scissors as a paper man on a plate cowers before him. Madden points out that the model exudes a "Godfather" attitude that inspired the title.
The exhibit “Rock, Paper, Scissors” runs from June 30 through July 30. Meet many of the participating artists and enjoy live music at the reception from 5 to 8 p.m. July 1.
The festivities continue on July 2, starting at 1 p.m., when TAG hosts its Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament. With the help of sport brackets, players will advance through "hand-to-hand" bouts until the final championship match. There will be prizes for the top winners and a few surprises. All are welcome to play or watch this free event. No preregistration is necessary.
TAG, at 501 N. Market St., Frederick, is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.
