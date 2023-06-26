Fredo_Madden.jpeg

Fun and games are coming to TAG/The Artists Gallery. TAG has elevated the simple choosing method — Rock Paper Scissors — with an exhibit of the same name, along with related events in July.

Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Luc Fiedler, Noelani Jones, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre-Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Pat Scull, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg and Cathy Wilkin present a wide variety of work inspired by the game’s three choices.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription