Montgomery College’s Master Artist Series will feature Japanese taiko drummer Mark H. Rooney leading a master class from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at the Culture Arts Center theater at the school. The event will also be broadcast live.
Rooney studies, performs and teaches taiko, a dynamic form of full-body drumming based in Japanese tradition. Rooney combines that traditional foundation with a modern sensibility to create performances and classes that are full of energy, endurance and excitement.
