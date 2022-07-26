The late April sun is still warm and there’s a salty tang in the air as Gail Browne heads down the narrow streets of Provincetown, Mass., to the harbor beach she has combed for 50 years. She approaches the shoreline an hour before low tide, the time seasoned beachcombers know is best for scanning around seaweed, rocks and shells for a glint of man-made treasures. Gulls screech and contractors’ drills ready antique cottages for the season.

Browne heads under the wharves to search the sand for bits of the history of this town, which was founded in 1727 at the tip of Cape Cod. The thousands of relics she has uncovered are a portal into the past: 1700s English transferware shards, fishermen’s pipes, 19th-century clay marbles, a bronze oil lamp. These pieces of strangers’ homes and lives also artfully fill shelves, tables and windowsills in her nearby townhouse, reflecting her own memories and stories.

For years our family vacationed on the Bay at Plum Point with the cliffs to the North and South of us. We accumulated jars and jars of sharks teeth ranging in size from less than a tenth of an inch to about three inches. The cliffs on the Bay are a history of evolution in fossils, from clams at the bottom to advanced mammals at the top. As the base of the cliffs are undermined by the water the face of the cliffs shear off and the fossils are found on the beach as the clay dissolves. Sharks teeth are the most identifiable for amateurs but experts find fossilized bones and teeth of hundreds of species. People who live along the shore there have found sharks teeth as large as 8” as winter storms expose the larger fossils.

