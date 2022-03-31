When it comes to Karen Roberton’s role as president of the St. Andrew’s Society of Mid-Maryland, she frequently gets asked about the television show “Outlander.”
“I don’t want to ignore it, but it’s not real,” Roberton said with a chuckle.
What is real, however, is the organization’s commitment to honoring Scottish traditions, culture and celebrations, which they hope will attract a younger following in years to come.
They are bringing this mission to Frederick on April 6 with a Tartan Day music, dance and storytelling production at the Jack Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. The event will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Tartan Day, which is officially on April 6, marks the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, signed in 1320. That same date is now recognized as a North American celebration of Scottish heritage.
Roberton said their organization welcomes anyone with Scottish heritage or who “loves all things Scottish.”
They used to hold a Celtic Festival in Frederick County but had to re-think that due to a lack of volunteers. Last year, they held an online Tartan Day celebration, and they are hoping this in-person one will become an annual event.
Roberton, who lives in Montgomery Village, said this type of event is something she has wanted to do ever since she became the organization’s president. She said she became especially committed after being at In the Streets in Frederick and realizing how few people know about what the society does.
“In my head, I saw a little pomp and circumstance and some traditions, and we just took it from there,” she said of planning the concert.
The event will begin with a pipe band from two Scottish American Military Societies, as well as a flag presentation. The headliner will be Seán Heely, a U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and his Celtic band.
“As a small-ish organization, we are very lucky to have him,” Roberton said.
Heely, who lives in Falls Church, Virginia, will perform with a dancer alongside percussion, guitar, bagpipes and bouzouki, which is similar to a mandolin.
He has been connected to the St. Andrew’s Society through festivals and the Highland Games. This is an exciting opportunity for him, he said, because not all of St. Andrew’s societies have thought to host on concerts, and this will be his first time performing near downtown Frederick.
He’s planning to perform some crowd favorites like “The Fox” and “Wild Mountain Thyme” and said don’t be surprised if there’s some audience participation.
“We like the audience to sing along with us, if possible, in our shows and get involved,” he said.
In the past, he has taught audience members some basic Gaelic verses so they are able to join in for a chorus.
Heely’s musical background came from growing up in a family of mostly folk musicians in which his older sister played the fiddle.
“I looked up to her a lot,” he said.
What’s interesting about the fiddle, Heely said, is that it exists in all cultures, but what changes is how it’s played — mainly, how the bow is used. He said Irish fiddle music tends to be more flowing whereas Scottish music is more percussive, and the bow comes off the strings more.
He plans to play a range of styles, from “hauntingly beautiful to toe-tapping,” as he puts it.
There will be several other acts throughout the concert, including the musical duo The Thistle and The Rose, and the Crawford Family Dancers. The latter of the two is a group of traditional Highland dancers, who range in age from 3 to 13.
“We haven’t seen them dance because of COVID, so this will be a very special night,” Roberton said.
The Rockville-based MacMillan Pipe Band will also perform.
Their main aim when looking for performers was young people honoring Scottish traditions and culture, Roberton said. She is hoping the audience will be inspired to do something similar, or at least learn more about their own background.
While Roberton plans to give a brief dedication, she said the event will mostly be led by actor and storyteller Jared Graham, who will introduce the acts as well as tell some Celtic fairytales.
There will also be a surprise performer, Roberton said.
Their organization currently has just over 100 members, which Roberton said she is pleased with considering the COVID-19 pandemic. They are a non-religious coed group, which differs from some other St. Andrew’s societies that only accept men.
When it comes to restricting organizations by gender, “young people don’t think that way,” said event planning committee member Deirdre Inman, who lives in Frederick. She hopes that with more young involvement, all St. Andrews societies will start to evolve in terms of events and membership.
Tartan itself is the patterned cloth seen on Scottish kilts. Roberton said she hopes attendees will wear the material to the event to get into the spirit.
“I would imagine some of our attendees will wear full regalia,” she said.
(1) comment
My family comes from Clan Donnachaidh, I picked up a woolen scarf with the clan tartan my first visit to Stirling Castle. I also got a beautiful shot of that castle from the Robert the Bruce statue at Bannockburn Battlefield, two miles away. Scotland is a beautiful country, I particularly like the Highlands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.