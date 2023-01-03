A former Frederick teacher turned inspiration from reading to her son into realizing her own dream as an author.
Walkersville native Elizabeth Everett, who now lives in Boulder, Colorado, wrote her first children’s picture book, “This is the Sun,” which was published in October by Science Naturally Publishing of Washington, D.C.
It won two awards: the 2022 Brain Child Award and the 2022 Creative Child Book of the Year Award.
Everett graduated from Walkersville High School in 1996 and went on to teach for FCPS from 2001 to 2005 at Monocacy Elementary School. She currently homeschools her 5-year-old son and works remotely for a curriculum company.
She was interested in finding a fun way to teach her son about food chains and how they all start with the sun. Her story comes full circle and includes the life cycle of a tree, as well as animals, including foxes and snakes, showing readers how all animals’ survival is dependent upon the sun.
“If it wasn’t for the sun, they wouldn’t have food, basically,” Everett said.
The animals were selected based on the animals she and her son might be most likely to see in Colorado. She said she wanted it to be an accurate depiction of a food chain, and that involved some fact checking.
She said she also wanted to write a book that could potentially be used alongside manipulatives, such as pattern blocks, and she added that her publisher provides various freebies on its website, as well as a guide for teachers.
Everett worked with illustrator Evelline Andrya, who was born in Sumatra, Indonesia, and takes visual inspiration from vintage greeting cards and picture books. She has illustrated more than 35 children’s books, using a mix of traditional medium and digital collage.
Everett’s initial manuscript came together quickly, but the publishing process took about two years.
“I see it as the publishers know what they’re doing, and I think it paid off,” Everett said. “The end product is amazing. I love it.”
The book is meant for ages 4 through 7, but Everett said it could be read to younger children.
Though Everett no longer lives in Maryland, her book has found a local home at Frederick’s Curious Iguana bookstore.
Lauren Nopenz, the store’s buyer and manager, said she was attracted to the book’s bright and vibrant art and its collage-like quality. She likened the story to “There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly,” in that it builds on a concept and has some repetition. It show “how nature has this circular aspect,” she said. “It makes it really easy to understand, with great visuals to go along with it.”
Everett said some of the book’s reviews compared it to the nursery rhyme “The House That Jack Built.”
Everett is currently working on her second and third books, which are expected to be published in February and June, respectively. The second book is called “Twinkle, Twinkle Daytime Star,” which Everett said is also about the sun and based on her son’s favorite song. The third is more math-focussed and called “Spheres All Year.” Everett said it showcases the different sphere-shaped objects a person sees throughout the seasons.
She said she also might release another book in late 2023.
Her favorite part of the writing and publishing experience is seeing the final product and visiting schools with her books.
“It connects me to the teacher in me,” Everett said. “Being able to share that with others is pretty cool.”
