The acclaimed Teelin Irish Dance Company brings the graceful beauty of jigs and reels, the thundering beat of percussive dance, and the sweet melodies of Ireland to the Carroll Arts Center for two live performances at 3 and 7 p.m. March 4.
Based in Columbia, the Teelin Irish Dance Company has graced stages locally, nationally and internationally. These world-class Irish step dancers have been enthralling audiences with their award-winning choreography since 2001.
In addition to numerous performances at public, private and corporate events, Teelin Irish Dance Company is also well known for its original productions of feature-length stage shows including “Portraits of Ireland” (2006-2011), “StepDance” (2012-2013, 2020), “Sláinte” (2014), “Celtic Storm” (2016- 2019) and “Celtic Journey” (2021).
The company’s innovative style features live music and fuses traditional Irish step dance with contemporary dance, which is why the reason director Maureen Berry won the 2009 Individual Artist award for Choreography from the Maryland State Arts Council and the 2015 Howie Award for Outstanding Artist from the Howard County Arts Council.
Other career highlights for Ms. Berry includes performing with Governor Martin O’Malley, Gaelic Storm (from the hit movie “Titanic”), Eileen Ivers (from Riverdance), and touring worldwide with Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble. Maureen was the lead dancer and dance director for Brian O’Donovan’s Celtic Christmas Sojourn in 2017 and 2019. Maureen can also be found performing with Katie Miskelly, Ben Koolbeck, and Katie Ortel with National Fellowship Heritage winner Billy McComiskey.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for ages 60 and up and ages 18 to 25 and $10 for ages 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located in a restored art deco movie theatre in downtown Westminster at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.