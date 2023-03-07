Experience the beauty and thundering beats of percussive Irish dance when the Teelin Irish Dance Company bring their show Celtic Journey to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 7 p.m. March 11.
Based in Columbia, the Teelin Irish Dance Company has graced stages locally, nationally and internationally since 2001, enthralling audiences with their award-winning choreography and world-class Irish step dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.