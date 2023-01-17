There are motivational speakers, and then there are motivational do-ers.
Terry Crews is the latter.
Crews has inspired countless individuals to “do something about it.” “It” can mean many different things to many different people: a difficult career choice, a seemingly unattainable goal, an addiction, an abusive relationship or just life in general.
An actor, artist, author and activist, Crews will be onstage at the Weinberg Center in Frederick at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, as part of the Frederick Speaker Series.
Crews speaks from his experience, but in the process, he can relate to universal stories of struggle. Having endured childhood abuse, Crews managed to turn his passion for art into a prestigious scholarship at a young age, a path that would lead to an athletic scholarship at Western Michigan University and, eventually, Crews’ storied career in the NFL. Not content to slow down after retiring, Crews set his sights on Hollywood and launched the career for which he is most famous today. However, Crews will be the first to tell you that it was no easy ride. Between financial difficulties, confronting the challenges of a toxic masculine culture that included treatment for pornography addiction and an initial hesitance to talk about his experience with sexual assault to heal, Crews could have given up many times over. But he refused. Crews believes that “whatever is meant to destroy you can be your salvation.” With a combination of radical honesty, effortless charisma, and infectious enthusiasm, Crews inspires audiences to overcome fear and shame, be honest, do the work, and live life to its highest potential.
Tickets start at $70 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
