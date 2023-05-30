Gaslight Gallery once again partnered with Thacher & Rye to curate a new sculpture garden in the restaurant’s courtyard, featuring a variety of work by regional artists.
The juried pieces in this outdoor art exhibition can be seen for the first time during an artist reception from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4, hosted by Thacher & Rye celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio.
Meet the artists, and indulge in fantastic food and drink from the restaurant throughout the afternoon.
Tickets are $70 and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oueuvres. Proceeds benefit The Frederick Art Club Scholarship Fund. Purchase tickets at thacherandrye.com/the-gallery. In the event of rain, the event will be held on June 11.
Thacher & Rye is at 228 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick. For additional information, email events@thacherandrye.com.
