Sculpture Garden slagle 2 copy.jpg

New work by Frederick artist Brian Slagle, shown here, will be one of many pieces in the courtyard sculpture garden at Thacher & Rye, on view to the public beginning June 4.

 Courtesy photo

Gaslight Gallery once again partnered with Thacher & Rye to curate a new sculpture garden in the restaurant’s courtyard, featuring a variety of work by regional artists.

The juried pieces in this outdoor art exhibition can be seen for the first time during an artist reception from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4, hosted by Thacher & Rye celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription