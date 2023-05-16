N1901P36003H.jpg

The summer movie season is back, with some familiar faces lighting up the big screen. There's the return of franchise favorites: Tom Cruise will appear in his seventh "Mission Impossible" film, and Harrison Ford will once again pick up Indiana Jones's fedora and whip-get ready to hum the John Williams score on your way out of the theater. "The Little Mermaid" has been remade in live action for a new generation of Disney princess fans. And nine years after the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" grossed $773 million, the trilogy will come to a close this May.

It's already been a promising start to the season. Last month, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," from Universal, nabbed the biggest opening weekend of the year so far and a record debut for an animated film.

I remember when “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” came out. It included the line “Nazis. I hate these guys.” At the time one of my magazine subscriptions (remember those?) was to “Tikkun” a periodical by and for the Reform Judaism community. (I wanted to learn more that sect.) There was an 8-page article about that single line of dialogue. IIRC, the gist of the article was that “I hate these guys” trivialized the evil of Nazi Germany. But what I truly marveled at was the length and detail of the article. It was impressive in an obsessive-compulsive sort of way. I asked some Jewish friends about it. They pointed out that the author of the piece was the editor of the magazine and suggested that no one could tell him “no”. Which I thought was an astute observation.

