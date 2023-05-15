Joseph Peterson

Joseph Peterson

It occurs to me writing an obituary is not unlike a standup routine. It’s all about the setup, the pacing and the execution of the punchline. It has to be just right, or it won’t land. It’s even about joke density. Did you give the mourning readers an opportunity to laugh? And, as always, never underestimate the value of an unexpected callback.

Struggling comics might consider writing obits as a side hustle for a little professional development. After all, what’s an obituary but a few memorable anecdotes woven into a sequence of events, a funny quip or two, and a poignant send off? It’s basically the formula for Hasan Minhaj’s next Netflix special.

