It occurs to me writing an obituary is not unlike a standup routine. It’s all about the setup, the pacing and the execution of the punchline. It has to be just right, or it won’t land. It’s even about joke density. Did you give the mourning readers an opportunity to laugh? And, as always, never underestimate the value of an unexpected callback.
Struggling comics might consider writing obits as a side hustle for a little professional development. After all, what’s an obituary but a few memorable anecdotes woven into a sequence of events, a funny quip or two, and a poignant send off? It’s basically the formula for Hasan Minhaj’s next Netflix special.
There may be more to it than that.
I’ve only written a few obituaries, most recently for my step-dad, who raised me. But writing an obituary when it’s not your profession typically means it’s for someone whose death you’re personally grieving. This proximity to sorrow is a wrinkle that makes writing obits a rather harrowing ordeal for me. The desire to honor the dead combined with the pressure to get it just right for those still living — the ones who will read it — feels immense, insurmountable, even up until the moment it’s done.
Should life expectancy assume its natural course, where the eldest among us go first, as the youngest of a large family, the few obits I’ve written have already cemented a reputation that makes future requests feel inevitable. It would help if I were a disciplined writer. I seem to be able to conjure the ability only when I’m panicking over an externally induced deadline (pardon the pun).
A journalism professor in college told us if we wanted to get good at writing, we should go work at a paper writing obituaries, as they are the most difficult writing to get right. His words haunt me now, given that I seem to be the heir apparent obit writer in my family. I wish I’d taken that advice back then. I could have used the practice.
But what is the art of the obituary? The few I’ve written have generally been received with high praise. I can only presume why by stepping outside of my self-doubt and taking stock of what I believe an obituary ought to be. For future reference, here’s what I’ve learned so far.
An obituary ought to be a tribute to the person’s character. For the obituaries I write, I want them to be a record of someone’s character more than life events — those traits that evoke the feeling of who they were as a person, rather than a laundry list of what they did or where they did it. It’s anecdotes and stories people remember most.
An obituary ought to be about that person’s life experiences. This is a good time to remember which stories the deceased themselves often shared about their own life and adventures. Chances are, readers will have heard those stories, too. The opportunity to collectively remember can be a unifying force at the funeral and in the hearts of those who will read and reread the obituary to keep alive the memories of their loved one.
An obituary ought to give some account that while living, that person had an impact on the world. This should be the easiest part, because none of us escape this life without influencing others along the way. Care is needed to avoid merely listing externally recognized accomplishments. Name an accomplishment if you must, but if it’s connected to oft-repeated stories that are part of family lore, that is best.
My grandpa received a medal for bravery as a pilot during World War II. He always said it was for flying over shark-infested waters. Flying. Over shark-infested waters. I don’t know if that phrase was included in the citation he received with that medal, but that’s hardly the point. It’s a perfect phrase for the obit because it’s what he said, usually with a wink, and it’s how I remember him.
In one sense, I don’t want to write obituaries for the people close to me. It’s agony. But if I’m alive and able, I know that the personal anguish I put myself through to get it right means I don’t wish that on anyone else either. Is this hubris? Probably. I’m also reluctant to admit that the crucible of writing obits for people whose names are Grandpa or Grandma or Mom or Dad is a way to process my own grief, even as I panic to submit it on time.
I didn’t write an obituary for my dad. I was not yet 14 when he died. But I admit, writing obituaries for other family members now feels like I’m also touching on the sorrow of loss for him. It’s cathartic.
What else would I do to process my own grief? Surely not standup.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
