KIDSPOST-SKYWATCH

To see meteors, stars and star groups, it’s best to head at least 60 miles from a big city. One such place is Shenandoah National Park, above, where the Milky Way can be seen above Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

 Washington Post file photo by Jonathan Newton

Stargazing is fun to do in the warm summertime, especially during the Perseids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August. Not every location is a good spot to watch, however. With a little planning, you and your family can enjoy the stellar show.

For the best stargazing, you need to get away from outdoor lights, many of which block starlight through light pollution. Light pollution is extra or poorly directed artificial light that can have consequences for humans, animals and the climate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription