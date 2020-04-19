The Frederick Catoctones are not letting the COVID-19 quarantine stop them from making music.
The local a capella troupe recently did a virtual performance of “Rainbow Connection” and posted it online. Chuck Boteler, a performer with the group, also recently answered a few questions via email about the performance and what we can expect from the Catoctones moving forward.
Why did you choose to produce this video and post it online?
Boteler: Because of the recent statewide mandates of prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more (at that time), that cut out all of our Tuesday night rehearsals. Producing this video really had two purposes: a) To keep our ensemble members connected, even though we couldn't meet and rehearse together for a while and b) to stay somewhat visible to the community following a great concert in February and multiple subsequent cancellations of public appearances this spring.
Who is singing in the video and how did you collaborate it with all of the singers?
Boteler: The singers are all members of the Frederick Catoctones. All members were asked to record their part of Rainbow Connection using a high quality recording device, like a digital camera or cell phone. Everyone was asked to submit the file of them singing their parts within a week. Those who could do this did their parts from their own homes.
How and why did you choose the song?
Boteler: This song is familiar to virtually everyone out there, is a favorite of ours, and involves six different parts. Most of our typical arrangements are done in four-part harmony. We just recently learned the music and performed it in public for the first time in February and thought the harmonies in it are unique and fun. Plus, it's special to us as the arrangement was lent to us by popular actor (and arranger) John Michael Higgins, who is seen and given credit at the front of the video.
What were the biggest differences/challenges with this virtual collaboration compared to when the Catoctones perform in person?
Boteler: The biggest challenges probably fell on our technical person Greg Brown, who put it all together. Different recording devices and settings will provide different sounds from each singer. Using one of the learning tracks for the song, we were all able to keep the tempo consistent, but Greg had to piece it all together, fix any tuning issues and mix for the proper balance of parts for the 15 singers.
Are you planning any future performances?
Boteler: Like everyone else, the Catoctones have had numerous gigs and public appearances cancelled recently, including the Home Show, St. John's school gala, Frederick Keys, Baltimore Orioles, Mid-atlantic divisional barbershop contest and others. Our first performance that is still planned (not cancelled yet) will be at the Frederick Festival of the Arts, hopefully followed by the Clustered Spires High Wheel Race again.
As of now, we'd like to produce another virtual chorus video, possibly within the next month and depending on how our state responds to any improvement in the stay-at-home mandates. We have a couple uplifting songs in mind that we'll try, but most of us are focused on current family and job challenges, but we've definitely been asked to do another video in the future.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! You put a smile on my face and happy tears in my eyes! This is one of my favorite childhood songs and so relevant in this situation. Bless you all. I truly appreciate you!!!
