The arts online: Belly dance instructor Lindsey McCormick
Lindsey McCormick is a belly dance instructor and owner of Anam Cara Dance in Frederick who was forced to halt in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, like many artists and performers, she has found a creative way to continue offering classes and services online. She recently answered some questions via email about her business and the ways she has adapted to going virtual.
Tell me a little about how long you’ve been open and what classes you normally offer?
McCormick: I have been teaching belly dance in Frederick for about 3 years now. I currently offer two classes on Monday nights. The first is my belly basics class which breaks down each movement in intricate detail so you get a good sense of how the move is supposed to feel on [your] body. You will learn proper positioning and technique. The second class is my intermediate class which requires previous [belly] dance experience. This class expands on the movements learned in belly basics, we learn how to utilize props such as swords, veils and skirts, and incorporate more complex movements such as layering techniques and level changes. We also learn a choreography in each class which we perform at our end of session Student Showcase (performance always optional, never required).
How has this virus impacted your day-to-day business?
McCormick: I have been in between sessions since the virus started. I literally ended my winter session right as the virus was ramping up here in the US. So far, I have noticed my enrollment is significantly down and I am having to learn new tools to be able to hold classes virtually (which has its own set of challenges). Trying to stay connected with my current students at the same [time] trying to advertise and get the word out about the upcoming session has required some creativity.
Tell me what prompted [the online classes] and what will you be offering?
McCormick: Classes [started] Monday March 30th. This was always my original start date. I decided to keep it instead of pushing it out for several reasons. I do not have to adhere to a set schedule, like say parks and rec or a school system, so I have that flexibility. I wanted to keep a sense of normalcy and routine going, which is something that helps in times like this. I also hope that it will help my students and give them something to look forward to each week, as I know we are all starting to go a little stir crazy. Dance is amazing stress relief, and my hope is to give my students something to be able to take their mind [off] things even for just an hour a week.
Is this open to only your students or can anyone sign up?
McCormick: Anam Cara is open to anyone of any age, race, gender or body type. It does not matter, we accept and appreciate all dancers( and yes, you are dancers! You just might not know it yet!)
What do you hope students will experience with this?
McCormick: My goal with my classes is always to encourage people to notice and appreciate their bodies in a completely different way. There is so much body negativity out there, and I want people to be able to enjoy that freedom that comes with loving yourself entirely. We strive to create a welcoming environment, free from the harsh criticism we encounter on a daily basis while viewing our bodies. I hope that they learn something new, or expand upon skills they may already possess. But most importantly I hope they have fun! Also, if you want to dance but might not have the funds right now due to circumstances, please contact me anyways and we can work something out.
To learn more and/or sign up for classes with McCormick visit https://www.anamcaradance.com/.
