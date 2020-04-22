The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on local high school theater students.
That’s why Jeff Keilholtz, the founder of Frederick production company Phenomenology, stepped in to help. Now, students who are missing out on their spring musicals have the chance to not only perform online, but with the help of a real Broadway star.
Keilholtz recently answered some questions via email about the project and the response he has received so far.
Can you tell me a little bit about the new project you are doing with Phenomenology?
Keilholtz: For sure. Frederick County high schools are shut down due to COVID-19 and that means drama students are missing their spring musicals — and, in drama, spring musicals are the Super Bowl of high school theatre. They are milestone events that are now impossible to experience. So, seeing this happen in our own community — and inspired by many who have used their social media platforms to inspire students during this time — we decided to create a safe opportunity for students to still perform, but with a twist; we partnered with a Broadway star to “be the audience” for students. So, now through April 25, Frederick County high school students sing and record the songs they would have sung on stage during their high school musical (or whatever song they want to sing), put it on one of our social media pages (or email us at info@phenoart.org) and Jawan Jackson, star of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”, will look at them all and provide a personalized video message in return.
How did you get in touch with Jawan Jackson and why did you choose him as the Broadway star to be a part of this?
Keilholtz: Our production model is to create unique performance opportunities for artists outside of a major media markets — particularly in Frederick. This often means connecting with Broadway and Hollywood partners to create these kinds of opportunities. Jawan and I connected through social media and I looped in his publicist on the idea. He was really enthusiastic about the idea from the start. We chose Jawan for a few reasons: 1.) He is incredibly generous as an artist and as a human being; 2.) He is the star of one of the biggest hits on Broadway right now; 3.) He had to struggle to have his talents be fully recognized, just like so many artists and technicians do outside of major arts hubs like New York or Los Angeles.
Who can participate in this and how can they get involved?
Keilholtz: Any Frederick County high school student. Public school, private school, it doesn’t matter. We have also opened up the opportunity to our friends at the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts in Washington County.
How has the response been so far?
Keilholtz: We have had our press release and informational video about the opportunity go sort of viral online. We had something like 60 shares in less than a day. Now that the Easter holiday is over we expect (and hope that) a flood of students to participate. I would have jumped for a chance to be seen like this when I was in high school. Also, we are giving some high school seniors a chance to correspond with.
What do you hope local theater students will experience with this?
Keilholtz: We hope that they feel encouraged. We want them to feel appreciated and validated and confident — and, above all, to always believe in themselves and their dreams.
If you’re a local high school drama student and want critiques from Broadway star Jawan Jackson, post your song on social media before April 25 with the tags #HighSchools #SingOn #COVID19 #PleaseShare. For more information about Phenomenology and the project go to https:// phenoart.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.