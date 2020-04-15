Hot Fired Arts owner Michelle Brown had to adjust quickly when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses several weeks ago.
Instead of having in-person classes, parties and events at her Seventh Street studio, she was forced to take her craft online. Today, she offers free online art lessons through Facebook Live and is providing canvas, pottery painting, and clay to-go kits for porch delivery in the Frederick area. Brown is also selling information and kits through her website, HotFiredArts.com.
She recently answered some questions via email about her business and how she is adjusting to going virtual.
How long have you been open and what classes do you normally offer?
Brown: Hot Fired Arts [has] been open since November 2014. We offer a range of classes from Paint Nights (we call them Paint n’ Sips), pottery painting design and techniques, Fused Glass, and wet clay hand building for both kids and adults. Our Summer Art Camps are a big hit with the kids every summer too! We are also a destination spot for art centric parties for all ages.
How has this virus impacted your day-to-day business?
Brown: This virus has impacted us immensely! We’ve had to cancel in studio parties, events, classes and FUNdraisers. Customers cannot come in and relax and make art. We’ve had to furlough employees and reduce our hours of availability to practically none. We’ve had to completely change our business model for how we can get art into the hands of our customers. We at first moved from allowing customers to being inside the studio creating art, to they can take stuff home in our Canvas and Pottery To-Go Kits to comply with the social distancing mandates. When that was no longer encouraged we provided touch-less Curbside Pickups of our Kits. Gov. Hogan closed all non-essential businesses for curbside pickups and we moved to providing our To-Go Kits for online purchase and porch delivery! All of our creative staff are at home and the only one filling out any orders is myself. In studio classes have been modified to be teachable in 1 hour with supplies readily obtainable, online. All of this in an extremely short period of time.
What prompted the online lessons and what will you be offering?
Brown: I missed the personal interaction with the customers! Teaching online brings us all together in a way similar to them being in the studio, but from the comforts of our homes. Our classes are geared to be educational as well as relaxing. Most are utilizing basic art supplies readily available and we give ideas for substitutions of supplies if they don’t have specific ones. The online classes are therapeutic not only for my customers, but for myself. A few of the classes are based off of our To-Go Kits which can be ordered and delivered to them prior to the classes starting. All classes are through Hot Fired Arts Facebook Live and will remain on our FB page indefinitely. Class subject matter has included; drawing, painting, doodles, origami, and mini clay sculptures. I do basic skills for the younger kids and more complicated skills for the more advanced artists. I anticipate future classes to be in these same areas, exploring different skills and helping our community develop stronger skills and gain confidence in their abilities as artists.
How can students participate in the online lessons and what type of materials or equipment do they need?
Brown: Student can log onto Facebook at the appropriate time-super easy! Supplies lists are posted prior to the classes but most include basic supplies from the home: paper, pencils, scissors, something to color with (colored pencils/markers/crayons). Specific supplies like canvases for a specific class can be purchased though our website.
What do you hope students will experience with this?
Brown: Relaxation, art therapy, stress and boredom relief, confidence, and art appreciation would be the most important. Hopefully to give the adults in their home a bit of relief too. I hope too that they can see how important community is and that when the option of being out and about is again given, that they remember the importance of community and of others. I feel strongly about making art accessible to the community as a source of joy, comfort, and relaxation. So far-I feel like I’m succeeding.
