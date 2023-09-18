It is tough to describe the Berkshires, the region in Western Massachusetts where you can experience the rich history, natural beauty, art and culture, great food and amazing adventures all in one destination.
But it is more than a place. It is also a state of mind. I couldn’t help feeling happier, more inspired and creative during my visit. Nearly three dozen towns and cities dot the landscape, each highlighting its own culture and amenities regardless of the time of year. Where else can you experience the bygone era of the Gilded Age and the homes of world-class artists in one place?
Start your visit by checking into the Brook Farm Inn, a beautiful bed in breakfast in Lenox that is operated by Maureen and Joe Corcoran. This Victorian home and carriage house has 15 quaint guest rooms, including private baths. Here, you are just outside the town and surrounded by trees, gardens and wildlife, so it feels like you are far away. The public area consists of a cozy lounge area and a library where you can pick up a good book and relax before heading to bed. In the morning, take in a full plated breakfast that is made to order with menu items such as brioche French toast and seasoned frittata. You can also enjoy a cup of locally roasted No. Six Depot Coffee before heading out.
The Berkshires displays the epitome of the bygone era of the Gilded Age. One such place is Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, located near the center of historic Lenox. This “cottage” was built in 1893 and owned by Sara Morgan, the sister of financier J.P. Morgan. The Jacobean-Revival mansion highlights the fine craftsmanship and elegant architecture that was known during the Gilded Age. The grand hall features hand-carved oak and a stunning staircase that leads up to the more private side of the residence. Inside, the home is appointed with huge fireplaces, Venetian glass, silver, period art and even an original Louis Vuitton travel trunk.
You might recognize the property from the movie “Cider House Rules” or others that have been filmed there. Also at Ventfort Hall, be sure to pick up their driving tour guide that highlights other Gilded Age houses, like the home of Edith Wharton or lawns and gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.
The area has renowned performing arts venues, galleries, restaurants and boutique shops. For any sweet tooth, you’ll want to stop by the Chocolate Springs Café, which sits right outside of the town of Lenox. Established in 2023 by chocolatier Joshua Needleman, this shop uses the finest cocoa beans in the world with all natural, fresh ingredients and no preservatives to create unique flavor fusions using traditional European techniques. Needleman graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and has been cited as one of the Top 10 Artisanal Chocolatiers in the nation.
After visiting Lenox, your next stop must be Stockbridge. Do not miss the chance to visit the Norman Rockwell Museum. Considered the home of American Art Illustration, the museum has over 4,000 works of his art. We’ve all seen Rockwell’s work, but to see so many of his original paintings is a unique experience. Rockwell represents Americana and captured American life, values and tribulations like no other.
Rockwell spent time in the bucolic town of Stockbridge. Throughout his career, he was responsible for 28 covers of Life magazine, as well as his iconic work with the Saturday Evening Post. He used family, friends and town folk as models for a lot of his scenes, which is one reason the town has such a connection to him.
But Rockwell isn’t the only famous artist that spent time in the Berkshires. Daniel Chester French, one of America’s most notable sculptors, did as well. Chesterwood, his home and studio is open seasonally for tours. It sits on 122 acres of rolling hills, gardens and wooded trails.
French was responsible for over 100 monuments and memorials across the country. At just 21 years old, his first commission was “The Minute Man” statue in Concord, Massachusetts. But he is probably most known for his iconic version of the 16th president of the United States for the Lincoln Memorial.
Check out his custom-build studio and workspace, which includes a unique railroad track to move large-scale piece outdoors or back inside. During his lifetime, French was a fashionable, famous and wealthy artist, and his studio often served as a reception room and place of entertainment. Chesterwood is considered to have the largest collection by an American sculptor, which can be seen in the barn gallery and newly opened collections gallery. The site also engages contemporary artists by hosting public art installations, and the old garage is used for an artist-in-residence program.
Finally, you won’t regret taking a trip north to the town of Adams, where you can tour the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum. The home itself was built in 1818, and she was born there two years later. The home also once served as a general store operated by the family, but it now stands as an important symbol of the women’s suffrage movement in the U.S.
Inside, learn about the influences her family and the region had on her development and her career, including Quaker life, abolition and the temperance movement. Although the feminist and suffragist passed away before the 19th Amendment became law (which gave women the right to vote), it was named after her.
There’s so much more to explore, and more than just a weekend is needed to do so. To learn more about all there is to discover, visit berkshires.org.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, event planner and avid traveler. He writes from Frederick.
