It is tough to describe the Berkshires, the region in Western Massachusetts where you can experience the rich history, natural beauty, art and culture, great food and amazing adventures all in one destination.

But it is more than a place. It is also a state of mind. I couldn’t help feeling happier, more inspired and creative during my visit. Nearly three dozen towns and cities dot the landscape, each highlighting its own culture and amenities regardless of the time of year. Where else can you experience the bygone era of the Gilded Age and the homes of world-class artists in one place?

