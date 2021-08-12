“The cosmos sings order, and it also sings disorder.”
So writes the physicist and novelist Alan Lightman in “Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings.”
Lightman’s slim volume adds to the perennial ponderings of human beings’ place in the universe, and he is especially well positioned to take on the big questions. Having achieved acclaim in both the sciences and the humanities, Lightman recognizes the value of many academic disciplines. A welcome absence in “Probable Impossibilities” is the framing of an adversarial relationship between physics and philosophy. Lightman eschews scientism — the belief that only the scientific method can yield good insights about life, the universe and everything — while also showing the tremendous contributions of science.
While brief, the book is a whirlwind tour of how empirical and theoretical contributions being made today are putting into sharper focus some of the big questions that have long dogged some of history’s greatest thinkers. Lightman expounds on different theories about the Big Bang, the nature of nothingness and infinity, the human implications of life being made from inorganic matter, the tininess of subatomic particles and the vastness of outer space.
If the subject matter seems dense and daunting, the novelist author makes it easy for us layman to understand: “If an atom were the size of Fenway Park … its dense central nucleus would be the size of a mustard seed, with the electrons gracefully orbiting the outer bleachers.”
Lightman also has a knack for synthesizing unrelated tidbits of scientific knowledge and imbuing them with new meaning: “I’ve always been struck by the fact that the number of neurons in our brain is about equal to the number of stars in a galaxy: one hundred billion. The first reflects the architecture of one unit of consciousness, a mind, and the second one unit of glowing cosmic matter as seen by a giant being.”
But wonder isn’t the only emotion that permeates this book. Lightman sometimes expresses discontent. Sometimes his intellectual conclusions bring him cold comfort, especially on the subject of consciousness: “I do not want my thoughts, my emotions, and my sense of self reduced to the electrical tinglings of neurons.”
But even if we are just fleshy automatons, our thoughts and actions bound by the deterministic laws of the universe, albeit still possessing conscious volition, Lightman doesn’t devalue the here and now and the sheer experience of being alive.
“We share something in the vast corridors of this cosmos we find ourselves,” he writes. “We have seen, we have felt, we have lived.”
