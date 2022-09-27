The Chesapeake Sons bring Southern rock to the Carroll Arts Center
The Chesapeake Sons are a talented bunch, but they’re also a working-class group, determined to keep a firm hold on the everyday-American spirit at the heart of their music. The full band will be in concert at the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
The songs of The Chesapeake Sons work in any part of the rock era, though the band isn’t worried about how many generations its sound might actually survive. Instead, they’re making a racket and relentlessly kicking it on the road, connecting with a growing fan base and taking a blue-collar approach to a line of work they consider more a lifestyle than a job.
They owe their geographical roots to the Atlantic seaboard, but their sonic heritage connects the band firmly to The Black Crowes, the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Band founder Jason Morton (vocals/guitar), along with bandmates Rob Quigley (lead guitar/vocals), Cord Neal (bass/vocals) and Jason Heiser (drums) are evolving into a band of brothers bound by their Maryland roots, true “Chesapeake sons,” committed to their pursuit of writing and performing their signature blend of Southern Rock.
“This band to me is a brotherhood of camaraderie, loyalty, friendship and chemistry,“ says Morton. “Our music and live performances are always best when we’re together.”
Morton and his previous band, The Cheaters, shared stages with countless top artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top and Eric Church, and were once handpicked by Slash to open for him. Paul McCartney’s manager personally asked them to represent the United States at an internationally themed music festival in Lithuania. The Cheaters then evolved into Jason Morton and The Chesapeake Sons when they signed with Copperline after relocating to Nashville. They recorded their last album, “Southern Sound,” in 2017
In 2019, The Cheaters disbanded and Morton returned to Maryland, continuing to perform under Jason Morton and The Chesapeake Sons to let fans know that he hadn’t forgotten his roots. After reconnecting with the Maryland guys he had been in previous bands with, the new Chesapeake Sons was born. They have been honing their skills and building momentum on tour while writing their debut album. They’ve been touring endlessly up and down the Mid-Atlantic, playing almost 200 shows a year.
Their opening act is emerging singer-songwriter Justin Taylor’s solo project, the Justin Taylor Band. A performer from a young age, Taylor began to make his presence known in the Southern Maryland music scene as early as middle school. Entertaining students and faculty, Taylor appeared in school assemblies and even started a band with members of the middle school faculty. As a high school student, Taylor began to appear at local clubs for open mic nights. He garnered the attention of local musicians and became a popular performer at local venues. He was even invited to join the Charles County all county orchestra to perform a crowd pleasing rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze.”
At the age of 13, Taylor began performing professionally as the featured guitarist for the Ken Smith Band out of Northern Virginia. Opportunities followed as a member of Come Back Iris and the Sara Gray Band. As a member of Sara Gray’s band, he appeared at many major events. Upon graduation from high school, Taylor was invited to become a member of the Sam Grow Band. Touring with this professional group, based in Nashville, gave him the experience he would need to hone his skills as a musician and learn about the rigors and rewards of a professional touring musician. With Sam, Taylor toured throughout the Eastern and Midwestern U.S., which gave him the opportunity to open for national acts. Today, Taylor is a sought-after guest guitarist and released his first EP as a solo artist in early 2020.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up and can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.