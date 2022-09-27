Chesapeake Sons.jpeg

Chesapeake Sons

 Courtesy photo

The Chesapeake Sons bring Southern rock to the Carroll Arts Center

The Chesapeake Sons are a talented bunch, but they’re also a working-class group, determined to keep a firm hold on the everyday-American spirit at the heart of their music. The full band will be in concert at the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

