See the Christmas story come to life during a live nativity show on Dec. 4. Three shows will be held, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., at the Urbana Fire Hall parking lot, 3602 Urbana Pike.
Professional narration and music will accompany the event, when actors portray the Bible-based story of Christmas with Mary and Joseph, shepherds, angels, King Herod’s court and the wisemen. Live animals include a camel.
