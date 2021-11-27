Edward F. Fry did not want to pick strawberries.
He wanted to read.
The sun beat down on a produce farm near Dickerson one summer day in the 1920s, when Fry, a young boy at the time, was harvesting the fruit on the land.
However, instead of continuing his work, Edward suddenly had had enough. He stopped and hopped on top of the farm’s fence. Workers gazed up at him and yelled, “Get down, boy, and help pick strawberries!”
But Edward would not budge from his post.
He never liked the farm.
The young boy sucked in a deep breath and defiantly shouted, “I ain’t pickin’ no more strawberries! I’m going up to Point of Rocks!”
He then proceeded to march five miles into town, a place he deeply cared for. His grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Fry, lived in Point of Rocks, and he loved spending time with her.
Following his mother’s death while Edward was still young, Sarah took care of him and raised him in Point of Rocks. His passion for the town was everlasting, as was his passion for reading.
As he grew up, Edward would knock on his neighbors’ doors and ask for books to read. He loved spending his time getting lost in novels and had read all of the books in town.
As he grew older, Edward wanted children to have the ability to find books with ease. It soon became his dream to establish a library to share his love for the written word with the members of his beloved town.
The LibraryWith its preserved brick exterior and sturdy white columns lining the entryway, the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library made Fry’s dream a reality. Located in Point of Rocks, the quaint, 1,500-square-foot library stands within the former Point of Rocks Elementary School building that opened in 1936.
Celebrating its 15th anniversary year, the library has been a vital resource for Point of Rocks residents since its establishment in September 2006.
The space consists of 5,000 titles that were carefully selected for this one-room library. Along with titles from Fry’s personal collection, the library has 2,700 books for preschool and K-8 readers, 375 rotating titles from the McNaughton Collection, a number of educational materials for patrons to check out, and access to internet stations.
A few months prior to the start of the pandemic, major renovations were completed on the building’s interior. However, due to closures in the following months, members of the public were unable to experience the newly renovated library directly upon its completion.
As residents gradually reenter community spaces, they are now able to view their beloved library in a whole new light. With the white lights reflecting on the polished hardwood floors and new furniture dispersed throughout the space, the library looks brand new.
The Community
Although the library may be small in size, its impact reaches far beyond the building’s compact dimensions. Community members of all ages can access a variety of books and educational tools. Residents can find books directly at this location, instead of traveling 20-30 minutes into surrounding towns such as Urbana and Brunswick.
“This is like an outpost in the wilderness,” said Dara Marowitz, a Point of Rocks resident and former Frederick County Public Libraries staff member.
Along with visiting the library in person, Marowitz utilizes the library’s online catalogue to find and read books online. With over half a million books available online, residents can find nearly any novel they please. If a book is unavailable for immediate pickup at the library, it can be sent to the library for the patron to collect at a later time, a feature that is useful to the small-town residents.
In this space, the people count as much as the building. With the library offering resources and support for residents in Point of Rocks, this space for free knowledge has gained an active community support system in return. The Friends of the Edward F. Fry Library at Point of Rocks, formed a few months prior to the library’s opening, is a board that advocates for this vital resource in the community. The group organizes various activities and fundraisers to help provide support for the town’s beloved library.
The building also serves as a community center, offering spaces outside of the library’s room for groups to meet, such as the Ruritan Club and a traveling STEM lab. The Point of Rocks Community Park sits in the back of the facility as well, providing an outdoor area for visitors.
“A library of this size is so important to the community as an anchor,” said director of Frederick County Public Libraries James Kelly. “There aren’t a lot of spaces where folks can go that are open to everyone.”
A Love StoryBeyond the strong ties with its community, the history behind the library is a love story that transcends generations.
Gertrude Teresa Fry, known as “Trudy,” was an incredibly determined woman. She met Edward F. Fry in 1971 while working in Washington, D.C., and the couple married in 1973.
Edward was Trudy’s greatest love — along with Frank Sinatra.
“Frank was her first love,” chuckled Edward Page, nephew of Edward F. Fry. “He performed at the White House, and she was front row center.”
Trudy was passionately in love with Edward. Throughout their lives, the couple traveled across the world on safaris and cruises. They filled many photo albums with their adventures. However, even through all the trips, the two felt rooted to Point of Rocks and wanted to make a difference in the town.
Trudy understood her husband’s desire to establish the library so the children in the community could share a love for reading, just as her husband did. She cared deeply for his dreams, and the two created a trust fund to help fund the future library.
After Edward F. Fry died in 2004, Trudy took charge and made it her goal to ensure a library was created in her husband’s honor. She would stop at nothing until her love’s dream came true.
“When she was passionate about something, there was no stopping her. Absolutely no stopping her,” said Trudy’s great-niece, Sarah Moxley.
In the early months of 2006, Trudy called the director of Frederick County Public Libraries at the time, Darrell Batson, to explain her desire to establish a library in Point of Rocks in her husband’s name. Trudy made it a priority to ensure things moved along as they should.
“She would get into her car to drive into town, and I would say, ‘Where are you going?’ And she would say, ‘I’m going to see Darrell Batson!” Trudy’s nephew, Carroll Shry, remembered.
Through various meetings and phone calls, Trudy’s tenacity proved to be successful after the library officially opened its doors later that year.
But through all of the meetings, visits and phone calls, one thing remained consistent in Trudy’s efforts to create this library: the thought of her husband. And she was able to bring his dream to life before her death in 2019.
“One thing she told me before she passed away is that she never wanted to change the name of the library,” Moxley said. “I think she realized all the hard work that she put into achieving this, but she still wanted it to be Ed’s — because it was his dream, not hers.”
