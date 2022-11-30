“Why the [beep] is Abba nominated for Record of the Year in 2023?”
I didn’t actually say “beep,” when I uttered that sentence after the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced. But this is a family newspaper. So you get the edited version.
Still. Why the beep is Abba nominated for Record of the Year in 2023? This ain’t no “Dancing Queen.” In fact, the announcement made me exclaim “Mamma Mia.” Did someone have to pay “Money, Money, Money” in order to make the finalists list?
Sorry. I’ll stop.
Anyway, it was the first time I’ve had even the tiniest modicum of emotion for anything the Grammys has done for years. There used to be a time when I lived and died by those things. My musical year went like this: Grammys in the spring. MTV’s Video Music Awards in the fall.
And that’s it. American Music Awards. Billboard Music Awards. Country Music Awards. Any of the awards shows that have risen to prominence in the last decade or so – they’re meaningless to me. I was raised during the days when the Grammys weren’t begging LL Cool J to host the show every other year and the VMAs were actually … whatever it isn’t now.
Even so, the Grammys always took precedence over its counterpart, if only because it just felt more important. People wore tuxedoes and gowns. Winners cried. Performances weren’t relegated to weird duets, and they exuded pomp. It worked because it was big.
These days?
Well, these days, I can’t even speak to the event because it’s been years since I’ve paid attention. I can’t quite tell you why. From what I understand, they’ve moved the day on which the ceremony takes place a couple times, so that didn’t help. Clips I see or read make the whole thing feel less formal, which I don’t really endorse. And they now have something called a “Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media” category.
To which I say … what?
Perhaps my biggest gripe about the Grammys these days is the same gripe that other music fans tend to face when they succumb to an inevitable fear and it’s a fear with which all of us nerds come face to face: the fear of not knowing who the hell the nominees are because we’ve aged out of knowing anything about contemporary music.
I feel like I have this conversation all the time. I ask someone if they watched the Grammys. They tell me they in fact did not watch the Grammys. They then follow it up with some variation of this: “I turned it on for 15 minutes, but I didn’t recognize anyone, so I changed the channel.” And it’s sad because that says a few things. One, they don’t want to learn about new music anymore, and two, they are stuck in a musical purgatory, a place where the art fails to move you the way it once did.
Also, it’s sad for me because … well, that’s where I’ve been, too. I’m old now. And when I look at the list of nominees and performers each year, I just kind of shrug and turn the other way. If Taylor Swift, Beyonce or Adele are ever up for anything, chances are they’ll win. Rock music is hardly ever represented in any of the major categories. And the most important thing that show producers seem to care about is seeing how outrageous they can book the thing.
“I got an idea,” I imagine they say. “How about we put Bad Bunny and Judas Priest out there together to cover an Otis Redding B-side!”
Such is why I’m making a pact with you, the fabulous reader, that I’m going to get myself out of the rut by the time February rolls and around and this ceremony takes place. I’m going to make a conscious effort to find out what a Doja Cat is and I’m going to finally listen to that Harry Styles record (which has to be overrated, right?). For the first time in more than a decade, I’m going to try to catch Grammy Fever, all streaming services be damned.
Why? Because I want to (or, well, because Elvis Costello is actually up for one of these things, I learned, and that’s fun). Then, after all is said and done, the dust has settled and the awards are given out, I’ll report back my findings right here, hopefully with a better grasp of why Coldplay still matters. Either way, it’ll be a journey through each aspect of modern music, a road filled with computer-generated instruments and enough auto-tune to make Jay-Z have to work on “D.O.A. (Part 2).”
You should join me. Because at the very least, perhaps one of us will stumble across an answer to that all-important question I just can’t stop asking: Why the [beep] is Abba nominated for Record of the Year in 2023?
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
