In the stylish Blue Room, you can sip a cosmo while surrounded by display cases containing Evan Hansen’s shirt, King George III’s crown, the knee-high red boots from “Kinky Boots.” In the airy restaurant, you’ll dine under sconces illuminated with etched drawings of the 41 Broadway theaters. Even in the elevators, you’re enclosed by walls covered in the drawings of costumes from “Hamilton,” “Chicago” and “After Midnight.”
All through the hallways and suites and lounges of the Civilian, a new 27-story, 203-room hotel a block from Times Square, guests can face everything about Broadway except the music. (Although one easily imagines a concert or cabaret singer headlining there, too.) It’s a veritable shrine to Broadway design, spearheaded by innovative set designer David Rockwell.
What’s unique about the Civilian — which started receiving guests in November but is still completing some dining spaces — is not that it uses its proximity to Broadway as a thematic springboard. The originality resides in the array of talented artists who’ve been brought in to consult on and contribute to a hostelry that owes almost as much to curation as commercialism. Tony Award-winning set, costume and lighting designers such as Rachel Hauck (“Hadestown”), Christine Jones (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), Paul Tazewell (“Hamilton”), Clint Ramos (“Eclipsed”) and Jules Fisher (“Pippin” and eight others) are among those whom Rockwell (“Hairspray,” “Into the Woods”) recruited for the project.
A hotel and restaurant designer as well — the interior of Danny Meyer’s Union Square Cafe was one of the projects of his firm, the Rockwell Group — Rockwell speaks of the artwork, props and models of sets he has gathered in the Civilian as if he’s the caretaker of an underappreciated legacy. (The building itself is by the New York firm Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman Architects.) “The collection is dedicated to taking a world that’s ephemeral,” Rockwell said, “and giving it a sense of permanence.”
Broadway has venerable watering holes such as Joe Allen, the West 46th Street restaurant adorned with posters from storied flops, and Sardi’s, the historic spot on West 44th festooned with the caricatures of Broadway luminaries. But the Civilian raises the bar for Times Square gathering places bathed in a theatrical aesthetic. An example is its “Company Wall” — an exhibit of paintings and photographs by artists, theater professionals and students that evoke a lyric from Stephen Sondheim’s score for “Company.” “It’s a city of strangers, some come to work, some to play,” begins the inscription, taken from the song “Another Hundred People.”
On the wall above are depictions of New York street scenes as well as more abstract notions of the teeming and isolating qualities of city life. Among them are drawings by Boris Aronson of the set for the original 1970 production of “Company,” a stark cityscape of scaffolding and elevators that is regarded as a giant leap forward for modern set design.
The Civilian, located on West 48th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, is a venture by hotelier Jason Pomeranc, who sees it as place in which theater folk and theatergoers can mingle. “It’s not just the before- and after-theater dinners, but it’s actually the creatives hanging out there, making it their place and instilling the building with energy,” Pomeranc said.
The theatrical vibe begins streetside, as you gaze up at an arched facade of reclaimed brick, an homage, according to Rockwell, to the exterior of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (formerly the Martin Beck) three blocks away.
“It’s a hotel that’s about a community,” Rockwell said as he led me on a tour of dining areas, bars, guest rooms — and the objects in what has been termed the Olio Collection. “Community” indeed: The Broadway production of “Take Me Out” held its cast party at the Civilian; singer-comedian Randy Rainbow threw a birthday bash, and to mark the end of his run in the off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors,” actor Skylar Astin celebrated there with his co-stars.
The narrow lobby is illuminated by rows of lightbulbs in the ceiling, conveying the sensation of walking under a theater marquee; a bank of wooden seats rescued from an old theater in Buffalo lines a wall across from a reception desk.
Photos hang everywhere: in the restaurant, in the bar, in the guest room corridors, by Broadway photographers including Bruce Glikas and Sara Krulwich, of Audra McDonald, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, and on and on. Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson, stars of a celebrated “Cabaret” revival directed by Sam Mendes in 1998, peer out in one picture; Judy Garland seated in an audience gazes out in another.
Rooms at the Civilian range from $239 to $409 a night on weekends, and weekdays start at $179.
