In the stylish Blue Room, you can sip a cosmo while surrounded by display cases containing Evan Hansen’s shirt, King George III’s crown, the knee-high red boots from “Kinky Boots.” In the airy restaurant, you’ll dine under sconces illuminated with etched drawings of the 41 Broadway theaters. Even in the elevators, you’re enclosed by walls covered in the drawings of costumes from “Hamilton,” “Chicago” and “After Midnight.”

All through the hallways and suites and lounges of the Civilian, a new 27-story, 203-room hotel a block from Times Square, guests can face everything about Broadway except the music. (Although one easily imagines a concert or cabaret singer headlining there, too.) It’s a veritable shrine to Broadway design, spearheaded by innovative set designer David Rockwell.

