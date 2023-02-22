Snow Tubing 72 Hours
Erik Anderson rides down the slope at Snow Riders, a snow tubing resort near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., on Feb. 12.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

On the count of three, my entire body suddenly dropped, a rush of cold air blasted the hoodie off my head, and for a few brief moments, I knew the transcendence of surrendering all control of my being to God and the physics of nature. About half an hour later, I was back at home, telling my wife what I wanted her to grab from Sheetz for lunch.

When I reserved my ticket for the new Snow Riders snow tubing hill in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, I fully expected that kind of thrilling adventure.

