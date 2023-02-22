On the count of three, my entire body suddenly dropped, a rush of cold air blasted the hoodie off my head, and for a few brief moments, I knew the transcendence of surrendering all control of my being to God and the physics of nature. About half an hour later, I was back at home, telling my wife what I wanted her to grab from Sheetz for lunch.
When I reserved my ticket for the new Snow Riders snow tubing hill in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, I fully expected that kind of thrilling adventure.
What I did not expect was how easy it would be to enter into that experience and then quickly get back to regular life. In fact, prior to heading out that morning, I felt woefully underprepared for a day out on the slopes.
The last time I slid down a snowy hill, the trip involved days of preparation and took an entire day to execute. I bought a heavy coat, snow pants and thick gloves. My brother and I drove an hour from Frederick to get to Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, arriving really early to rent poles, skis and ski boots and then to get a quick lesson on how to use them. We nearly froze our fingers off just signing the waivers at the ticket booth.
While we had a lot of fun once we got on the slopes, we had invested so much time and money into the experience that we didn’t feel compelled to leave when we started to get tired. I remember being so achy and exhausted by the end of it, I had to spend the whole next day resting. And that was 20 years ago.
When it came to preparing for Snow Riders, I knew the experience wouldn’t be as intense, but still, I worried that my hoodie, jeans, hiking shoes and thin gloves would not offer enough protection from a day involving snow.
I was wrong. The snow was cold, obviously, but the ambient temperature was in the 40s, and actual contact with the snow was very brief. While the tubing hill is covered in snow, it was too shallow and compact to get inside my shoes. I never really felt cold.
After checking in and watching a brief safety video just before my scheduled start time, I found myself really glad not to be encumbered by heavy clothes or equipment as I walked down to the “magic carpet” that moves guests up to the start of the course. When I got there, one of the cheerful guides handed me a snow tube, which is included in the $48 ticket entrance fee. I stepped onto the slow-moving conveyor belt, clutching the tether of my tube, and began a pleasant ascent up a big hill with a nice view of the Shenandoah Valley.
I admit to feeling a bit nervous as I approached the top of the lane I was about to plummet down. This was very unlike the feeling I had the one time I went skiing back in college. Skiing is a fun rush but not relaxing, because it requires active concentration and skill. If you lose control of your speed or balance, you’ll tumble, rather than glide, down the hill.
Snow tubing is a completely different experience. There’s nothing to do, really, but sit down, hold on and enjoy the ride. The staff will even give you a push onto the slope if you’re having trouble scooting. This sliding downward allows for the kind of complete surrender to gravity that I’ve only experienced on waterslides and rollercoasters.
Dozens of people of all ages were at Snow Riders when I went on a recent Sunday, and everyone seemed to be having a great time.
Because the setup is so simple and the staff so on-the-ball, there was hardly any wait time to get back up on the slope. I took the plunge five times during my 90-minute session, but I’d estimate it to be possible to ride down the hill a dozen times in that timeframe.
When it was time to go, I left my tube at the bottom of the hill and walked to the parking lot where a little food truck was vending winter treats. I ordered a hot chocolate, drank it on my short walk to the car, and headed out.
Twenty minutes later, I was back in my home just south of Frederick discussing lunch plans with my wife and two girls. They are both under 3, but I’m hopeful the older one will meet the 36-inch height requirement next winter so she, too, can be a snow rider.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.