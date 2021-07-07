When Catherine Moreland speaks about the Delaplaine Arts Center, love radiates from her.
She wiped faint tears from her eyes as her colleague Duane Doxzen exalted Moreland’s overwhelmingly positive influence on everyone who walks into the building.
“Catherine is all through this building, Catherine is all through the staff, and Catherine’s through everybody that we touch,” Doxzen said.
After 26 years as CEO for the nonprofit in downtown Frederick, Moreland is retiring, and Doxzen, currently the director of development and communication, is taking her place.
Housed in the century-old Mountain City Mill, the Delaplaine has been artistically serving the community since 1988. With 40,000 square feet, there are numerous galleries and studios. They offer classes and workshops for all ages and support local artists. Everything they do is to push their mission statement: Everyone deserves art.
Both Moreland and Doxzen are self-proclaimed “art enablers.” They were never gifted in the arts — although Moreland argues that Doxzen has an eye for aesthetics — but found a love in it anyways. Moreland was always drawn to what other people make. In fact, her husband is an artist.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a necessary part of my life.
Doxzen said Moreland has many traits that make her the great CEO she is. She’s committed, intelligent, calm, productive and honest, he said. But most importantly, he’s never met someone who loves the organization more than she does.
Even though Moreland is stepping down as CEO, that doesn’t mean she’s out of the game for good. She’ll be staying until the end of the year as a part-time staff member to help Doxzen transition into the position. While Doxzen joked that many would probably consider this situation a nightmare, he called it a “sweet deal” to have someone ease him into his new role.
“Hopefully it’s hard for her to walk away after that, so hopefully she’ll continue to stay involved,” Doxzen said.
Moreland believes Doxzen is just the man for the job, describing him as dedicated, even-keel, creative and encouraging. While she may show him how to do things her way, he will ultimately do things his way, and the thought of that doesn’t bother her.
“Growth and change is what we do, and he’s got his own ideas and his own directions, and I’m fully confident he’s going to serve the mission incredibly well,” Moreland said.
When it comes to growth and change, Doxzen said Moreland is the blueprint. When Moreland became the CEO of the arts center, it was a small building with one floor and about one and a half staff members. Moreland was the one who started that upward trajectory and kept it soaring, he said.
Doxzen said he came into an already thriving organization but to be a part of the process of making great even greater is something that makes him extremely proud. They are always aiming higher, with no end in sight.
“That’s one of the things that really keeps you engaged as a staff member is the fact that even though it might be great, it can always be better, and there’s always the push to make it even more meaningful,” Doxzen said.
Doxzen knew that this nonprofit was nothing like the others he was a part of, particularly when he went to his first Delaplaine Gala. He’d been to other galas at other nonprofits before, but he didn’t know what to expect from the arts center. It was a whole different level, he said.
Moreland and Doxzen giggled and reminisced about the creativity and fun of their annual galas. While galas are usually black-tie events, Doxzen said, Delaplaine galas are a place of expression. People come in all sorts of attire and colors, even with glitter in their hair. This year, the gala is on Oct. 2 with the theme “Bugs,” in honor of the 17-year cicadas, and the duo expects crazy costumes.
Moreland said she will miss the family she made at Delaplaine: the staff, the teachers, the regulars and even the new people. For her, the smiles of those their organization has touched is all she ever needed.
“People are happy to be here, so it’s a happy place to be,” Moreland said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
