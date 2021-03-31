The Delaplaine Arts Center opens two new exhibitions with natural themes on April 3.
The “Bug Invitational” includes insect-inspired artworks in a variety of media by local and regional artists. The exhibition marks the spring 2021 emergence of the 17-year cicadas.
“The artwork for the ‘Bug Invitational’ is quirky, thought-provoking, well-crafted work,” said Corey Frey, exhibitions manager at the Delaplaine.
Several artists participating in the exhibition will discuss their work during an Art Matters Artist Talk at 2 p.m. April 3. A link to the free Zoom webinar is available at delaplaine.org.
In the “Catoctin Forest Alliance Exhibition,” artists-in-residence with the Catoctin Forest Alliance will display work inspired by the mountain setting and created during their one- to three-week stay in the Alliance’s historic cabin. The Alliance is a group of volunteers dedicated to preserving and promoting the health of the Catoctin Mountain forest. The group’s artist-in-residency program draws artists from throughout the U.S. to create work inspired by the forest.
“This exhibition is full of thoughtful investigations on what art can say about our surrounding environment and how nature can fuel artistic expression and ideas,” Frey said. “The participating artists have a clear dedication to a give-and-take with the natural world.”
Building on the theme of the natural environment, the Delaplaine’s Art at Noon will present Art for Environmental Change at noon April 9. Laura Perovich, assistant professor at Northeastern University, will discuss her research into combining art, technology and community to move toward collective action on environmental changes.
Both shows, as well as the 2021 Bettie Awards Exhibition, showcasing the 16 Bettie Award-winning Frederick County high school artists, are open through April 25.
The Delaplaine is open daily, and admission is free. Virtual versions of exhibits are available to view online at delaplaine.org.
The Delaplaine is at 40 S. Carroll St. in downtown Frederick. For more information, call 301-698-0656 or visit delaplaine.org.
