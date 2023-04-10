ESP 4.jpg

Edna Pontellier has more self-inflicted drama happening in her life than an episode of “Real Housewives.” But Edna’s story, messy as it is, doesn’t need a TV screen to be seen.

Adapted for the stage by author Rebecca Chace for Book-It Repertory Theatre, it’s Frederick’s own Endangered Species (theatre) Project giving Edna’s story, with all its dramatic flair and folly, its East Coast premiere.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription