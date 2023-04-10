Edna Pontellier has more self-inflicted drama happening in her life than an episode of “Real Housewives.” But Edna’s story, messy as it is, doesn’t need a TV screen to be seen.
Adapted for the stage by author Rebecca Chace for Book-It Repertory Theatre, it’s Frederick’s own Endangered Species (theatre) Project giving Edna’s story, with all its dramatic flair and folly, its East Coast premiere.
“This is one of the most amazingly interesting adaptations I’ve ever seen that kept so much of the actual language of the book,” artistic director and ESP founder Christine Mosere says, admitting that since reading it in 2008, she’s filed it away on her “must do” list of shows to bring to the stage.
AS RELEVANT AS EVER
Kate Chopin’s classic novel “The Awakening” tells the story of a 1890s New Orleans woman living what some would assume to be a picture of domestic bliss with a successful husband and two loving children. But while vacationing in Grand Isle, the fabled coastal holiday hot spot for Southern Louisiana socialites, she is awakened to her own discontentment for the role society designed for her and begins a new journey of self discovery, for better or worse.
Whether that means taking up painting or diving headlong into passionate infidelity, those are the titillating details of plot, which bring the drama, as well as the laughs.
It’s a story that doesn’t moralize, however. As Mosere tells it, some people simply reject the boxes society puts them in, and embracing the freedom to try on something else, even with disastrous consequences, is a tale as old as time.
“In the 1890s, this is what you had to be,” Mosere said. “Of course, women all over were rebelling. Edna is such a likable character and yet she’s doing unlikable things, so they are complicated.
“I like doing period pieces [that bridge] the past to the present,” Mosere went on. “Because people constantly say to me, I can’t believe that was written then. And I’m like, ‘You say that about everything that was written then.’ We just forget.”
AN AWAKENING DELAYED
This run of the show comes nearly two years later than originally planned. ESP obtained the rights to produce it before the pandemic, had the whole show cast and were three weeks into rehearsals when public life came to a crashing halt with the onset of COVID-19.
But now with the warming weather, Mosere felt the timing was right to revisit this production and bring it to life, even if it meant sallying forth with a mostly new cast.
That cast, however, boasts an ensemble of nine seasoned actors, many local to the Frederick area, as well as three D.C.-based equity actors of regional notability: Gillian Shelly as Edna, Sasha Carrera as Mademoiselle Reisz and Sasha Olinick as Leonce.
“I have been gifted with the best cast that I’ve ever worked with. They help magic happen, and they have been so collaborative and excited,” Mosere said. “You know it’s a team sport, theater.”
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
While it’s not a musical, the play does take an innovative approach to using music as an integral part of telling Edna’s story of transformation.
“Even though it’s mostly a play, the music is so vital to it,” Mosere says, offering that it’s also unconventional and, at times, surprising. “All of a sudden the conversation is going on and it turns into a three-minute opera.”
Marci Shegogue has directed music for theater for 40 years in the D.C. area and is tackling this show’s unconventional approach to using music as an integral part of moving the story forward.
“I ended up talking to the composer [about it],” Shegogue said, trying to make sense of a stack of fragmented songs, brief melodies and single lines sung in unison by the entire cast breaking the fourth wall as they musically convey the face-saving power of a home remodel.
“There’s mood music,” she added, describing it almost like a movie score, and “there’s also diegetic music, which is music that is occurring within the context of the story, which the characters hear and react to.”
It’s a mechanism to convey to the audience the inner dialogue of Edna’s mind, or the things she conjures in her imagination, Shegogue explained. “As she’s losing her mind, things are coming into song, so this is happening in her brain; the music distorts as Edna gets tipsy, [and it also] represents her descent into madness.”
THEATER WITH A MISSION
From selecting which works to perform and who to cast, ESP is focused on what it aims to achieve beyond creating great theater, which is creating great inclusive theater.
“Our mission is very much about bringing proactive, beautiful live theater that focuses on diverse representation,” Mosere said. “And we started with getting more work for older actors, especially older women. But the thing that was so interesting is where did I find plays with three-dimensional older women? From 1900 to 1940,” she observed. “The Awakening” was first published in 1899.
“I think you can expect a really interesting, delightful, unique theater experience,” Mosere says. “It’s not going to be like a theater experience you’ve seen before. There’s gonna be moments where you laugh out loud and then there’s gonna be moments where you’re like, oh, that’s a little bit tragic.”
One thing is for certain: Audiences will leave the theater discussing the show.
