Joseph Peterson

It’s been a couple of years since we traveled through Arizona’s desolate landscapes and otherworldly formations like the giant meteor crater and the Painted Desert containing the Petrified Forest National Park. I’m remembering I had what then felt like almost a compulsion at every monument to snatch up all the postcards that were of a specific aesthetic, postcards that seem nearly identical to any paused frame in Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City,” which is essentially one vintage travel poster after another, sped up to make a moving picture.

As often is the case, my ambitious postcard purchasing can lead to a situation of stalled good intentions ending in a forgotten pile of souvenirs lost in a shoebox rather than sent in the mail.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription