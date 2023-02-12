AUSTRALIA-LIFEGUARDS

By the time the sun rises like a bright mango cheek, Australia's surf lifesavers are already preparing for a day on the sand. Cyril Baldock knows the routine well; he's been a member of the surf club at Bondi Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs since 1958. At 79, he's the longest-living life member of Bondi Surf Bathers' Surf Life Saving Club, which started in 1907 and is internationally recognized as the first surf-lifesaving club in the world.

"Surf lifesaving originated in Bondi," he says. "It's developed all around the world since, in the 314 clubs in Australia, but it was started on Bondi Beach in Australia."

