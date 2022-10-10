Fairy Festival
Mike Cody

Once upon a time in Appalachia, there was a very special traveling show, made up of the strangest folk anyone ever saw. Straight out of storybooks they were, with pointed ears and gossamer wings, furry faces and tails that twitched, men with goat legs, even a mermaid. When they came to town, they brought the magic of Faerie with them: wishes could come true, animals could talk, the imaginary became real — or so the story goes.

Celebrate autumn, fairies and fairy tales at the Shepherdstown Fairy Festival on Oct. 15 and 16, an immersive experience where you can interact with goblins, fairies, giants and other magical creatures. The festival also includes live music, appearances by children’s authors and more than 70 vendors.

