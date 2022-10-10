Once upon a time in Appalachia, there was a very special traveling show, made up of the strangest folk anyone ever saw. Straight out of storybooks they were, with pointed ears and gossamer wings, furry faces and tails that twitched, men with goat legs, even a mermaid. When they came to town, they brought the magic of Faerie with them: wishes could come true, animals could talk, the imaginary became real — or so the story goes.
Celebrate autumn, fairies and fairy tales at the Shepherdstown Fairy Festival on Oct. 15 and 16, an immersive experience where you can interact with goblins, fairies, giants and other magical creatures. The festival also includes live music, appearances by children’s authors and more than 70 vendors.
The intent is to promote community spirit and interest in fairies, said organizer Emma Casale, the owner of a gift shop in Shepherdstown.
Frenchy and the Punk, a dark-folk cabaret duo, and John Sprocket, the lead singer and guitarist of the steampunk band The Cog is Dead, will perform twice each on both days.
Children’s book authors Bruce Coville and Michael Buckley will present and sign autographs on Saturday. Author and illustrator Kevin O’Malley will give away drawings all weekend and invite audience members to participate in the retelling of fairy tales on Sunday.
Folk musician Steve Haug, as Maugorn the Stray, and fiddler Keith Engle also will perform, as will a variety of wandering and stationary characters.
Kids can join in activities, including 50-cent carnival games and $5 crafts, as well as interactive exhibits of snakes and raptors.
Costumes are encouraged but not required.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For anyone 13 or older, admission is $15 per day or $25 for two days. A special $60 ticket includes an autographed art poster and a tote bag. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Parking is free.
For more information, including a detailed schedule of performers and their performances, go to thefairiesarecoming.com.
The festival will be held rain or shine at Sam Michael’s Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
