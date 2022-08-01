The Frederick Arts Council announced on Thursday that it awarded $400,000 in Create and Activate Now (C.A.N.) Recover awards to arts organizations and artists throughout Frederick County.
C.A.N. Recover Grants and Stipends support artists and arts organizations who have been impacted by the Coronavirus and need support for upcoming programs and arts projects. This funding opportunity is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant to Local Arts Agencies (LAA) awarded to the Frederick Arts Council for sub-granting.
Artistic activities are supported to strengthen our county’s — and the nation’s — cultural infrastructure. The sub-grants will help restore the local community’s cultural infrastructure, benefitting arts workers, artists and audiences.
“Frederick County artists and arts organizations — and the community as a whole — will benefit from these awards that help activate and energize the local economy through the ripple effects that the arts provide,” said Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council. “These grants and stipends are an opportunity for the arts to continue healing the community after a challenging time.”
C.A.N. applications were evaluated by a dedicated grants committee, which includes community representatives. The committee was co-chaired by Bruce Zavos, FAC president; Ted Luck, FAC board member; and Griff Garwood, FAC volunteer. FAC officers are Bruce Zavos, president; Linda Roth, vice president; Andrew Rosenfeld, secretary; and Terri Almacy, treasurer.
Awardees include the following arts organization grantees: AIR Institute dba Air Collaborative; Choral Arts Society of Frederick; Clustered Spires Chorus; Community Arts, Inc; Delaplaine Arts Center; Endangered Species Theatre Project; FCC Foundation; Frederick Book Arts Center; Frederick Children’s Chorus; Frederick County Art Association; Frederick Regional Youth Orchestra; Frederick Symphony Orchestra; Fredericktowne Players; Global Z Recording; Hood College Ceramics Program; Maryland Ensemble Theatre; National String Symphonia; Potters’ Guild of Frederick; the Frederick Chorale; The Academy for the Fine Arts at Thomas Johnson High School; Transformative Arts Project; and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Individual artist stipends were awarded to Esperanza Alzona, Nicole Ambush, Aaron Angello, Aaron Beebe, Karin Birch, Anthony Brock, Alan Browne, Goodloe Byron, John Carrera, Craig Cavin, William Cochran, Jeff Cosgrove, Adrien Dawson, Jacqueline Douge, Andrea Dulanto, John DuRant Jr, Adeyemi Fagbohun, Janet Fox, Corey Frey, Elayne Bond Hyman, Rula Jones Brock, Elizabeth Knapp, Johan Lowie, Elizabeth Lucas, Jillian Abir MacMaster, John Maestri, Chaz Martinsen, Sheryl Massaro, Andrea Mccluskey, Colin McGuire, Christine Mosier, Chris Perry, Katie Powderly, Sean Reel, Robert Rooy, Lori Rounds, April Sandi, Cynthia Scott-Johnson, Mike Shaffer, Ray Shaw, Lisa Sheirer, Laura Sherwood, Bill Shoemaker, ErinRose Sincevich, Sue Slagle, Robert Strasser, Amanda Thorstad, Michelle Venable, Danica Warden, Virginia Warwick, Bill Watson, Ira Wexler, Altimont Wilks, Logan Wilms, Deborah Winram and Harriet Wise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.