When most people think of the luxury alpine resort town of St. Moritz in Switzerland’s Engadin valley, they imagine serene log cabins, skiing that’s challenging for Olympians and heated pools overlooking one of the most pristine mountain ranges in the world. But for two days a year in February, the small town becomes a rumbling, gasoline-scented race venue for the ultrawealthy and their one-of-kind vintage cars.

It all began when founder Marco Makaus witnessed a group of tourists attending the Cresta Run, an annual toboggan race, in 1985. The tourists rode into St. Moritz in vintage Bentleys, and it sparked the interest of everyone there. Makaus said the unforgettable image of countless vintage cars speeding on a frozen lake stuck with him for many years.

