In “The Commedia Cinderella,” a lively troupe of commedia players love the story of Cinderella so much they try to improve upon it.
Arlequin, the mischief-maker, boasts about getting the role of the prince. But Columbine gives Punchin the prince's role making Arlequin the prince's servant instead. Full of slapstick shenanigans, dance and music, this re-telling of the classic tale gets a wonderful Commedia dell'arte spin.
“My favorite part about this show is the magic and wonder the Commedia dell’arte style brings to this classic fairytale allowing audiences to feel immersed in the story as the ensemble of players transform instantaneously before their eyes to embody each character distinctly in both physicality and voice,” says director Stephen Craig.
The cast includes Karli Cole as Arlequin, Molly Parchment as Rosetta, Jennifer Pagano as Columbine, James McGarvey as Punchin and Courtney McLaughlin and Vanessa Strickland standing by for all roles as Swings.
“The Commedia Cinderella” opens on April 29 and runs until May 21. Performances are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for patrons of all ages with a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets available for each performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 301-694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.
