The Get Right Band, a psychedelic indie rock group originally from Frederick, will play New Spire Stages at 7:30 p.m. May 25.
Now based in Asheville, North Carolina, the trio kicked off their tour there and are making their way up the East Coast, in support of their latest album, “iTopia.”
Through 17 tracks, the new album follows a protagonist who falls into a deep online rabbit hole, passing through techno-utopianism to the most anti-social side of social media. In a moment of clarity, the protagonist begins to climb out of the dark hole as they aim to understand what’s true and what isn’t, and makes a wavering attempt at optimism.
“The themes of the album and the content of the songs touch on some of the most poignant issues of our society at this moment in time,” says Gentry. “We hope people can relate to the subject matter and that it also gives the listener some hope for a different future.”
The album is primarily self-produced and self-recorded with drums and strings tracked by Julian Dreyer at Echo Mountain Studio in Asheville. The rest of the album was recorded by the band in various home studios, later mixed by Matt Zutell at Coast Records and mastered by Dave Harris at Studio B. Bo Koster, of My Morning Jacket, is featured in the synth-filled title track.
The Get Right Band has established itself as one of the few modern bands writing catchy pop rock about timely, globally relevant topics.
The band formed in 2011, built around the musical brotherhood that guitarist and singer-songwriter Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry have formed playing music together since middle school.
In 2013, the band enlisted Jian-Claude Mears on drums, and the trio set about inventing their own sound.
Durocher, who is a trained composer and has been commissioned to write for symphonies and chamber groups, has guitar chops that can soothe or rage, with a charismatic swagger as frontman and singer.
Over the years, GRB has defined their sound through constant evolution, building to the hook-driven, synth-heavy pop/rock/psych band they are today.
They have shared the stage with Dr. Dog, Everclear, Cracker, UB40, Rusted Root, Smash Mouth and Lifehouse; been featured on NPR’s World Cafe, Paste Studio, and WTF with Marc Maron; and performed at major venues and festivals including The Fillmore, Brooklyn Bowl, Theatre of the Living Arts, The Orange Peel, FloydFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots and Riverbend Fest.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. New Spire Stages is located at 15 W. Patrick St.,Frederick.
