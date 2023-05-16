The Get Right Band_iTopia Press Photo 1.jpg

The Get Right Band

 Courtesy photo

The Get Right Band, a psychedelic indie rock group originally from Frederick, will play New Spire Stages at 7:30 p.m. May 25.

Now based in Asheville, North Carolina, the trio kicked off their tour there and are making their way up the East Coast, in support of their latest album, “iTopia.”

