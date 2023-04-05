One of my favorite things about traveling abroad is how it often opens new perspectives on places back home, where I enjoy deep familiarity. I’ve been blessed to discover that experiencing the new often sparks a renewal of the old. Towns and landscapes that I had long taken for granted come alive again in my mind when I encounter surprising connections during visits to far-away lands.
A very unexpected renewal came to me in May 2019 when my wife and I were on a honeymoon adventure in England. Thanks to a friend who had been living in the area for a while, we discovered the charming town of Bury St. Edmunds.
Today, the bustling little community in the Suffolk region northeast of London boasts a population of about 40,000, but it traces its origins to a very small farming village that grew up around a Benedictine monastery in the seventh century A.D. Its curious name, which sounds delightfully quirky to my American ears, comes from the town becoming the final resting place of Edmund the Martyr, a ninth-century king of the East Angles.
I didn’t fully appreciate why at first, but walking through this English town kept taking my mind back to Virginius Island, that little green strip of land immediately adjacent to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, that juts out into the Shenandoah River.
On the surface, that connection doesn’t make sense, as the two locales are completely different in both geography and history. Virginius Island hasn’t even been a town since it was abandoned in the 1930s, and the nearby towns of Harpers Ferry and Bolivar have a combined population of only about 1,600.
Now part of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, the island was settled in the early 1800s by a group of entrepreneurs who took advantage of the river’s waterpower to raise up a small industrial town there. It was a collection of factories, rather than institutional religion, that formed the center of life. As well as hosting a sawmill, machine shop, iron foundry, gristmill, oil mill, cotton mill and tannery, the island had a small group of houses for its dozens of workers and their families. Although it mounted a strong recovery from considerable damage in the wake of the Civil War, the island was eventually abandoned after three big flooding events left the factories in ruins.
All of this history kept coming back to me as my wife and I explored the oldest parts of Bury (as the locals call it) and learned its unique history. The religious center of the town had become a sprawling stone abbey and shrine dedicated to St. Edmund by the 14th century, when it was sacked by riotous townspeople who opposed tariffs exacted by the monks. After having been rebuilt, the abbey was destroyed again in the 16th century when King Henry VIII ordered the Dissolution of Monasteries as part of his separation of the Church of England from the Roman Catholic Church.
As we walked through the abbey ruins, which are now part of a public garden park in the center of town, I found space for a few moments of quiet contemplation to put my finger on why I kept having flashbacks to Virginius Island.
Although factories and monasteries could hardly be more different from each other in terms of underlying ideologies and outputs, they both require large, impressive buildings that leave behind intriguing ruins long after they’ve been abandoned. Even on this score, Virginius and Bury are quite different. The abbey ruins take the form of towering heaps of crumbling flintstone, whereas most of the factory ruins on Virginius are solid foundation walls made from large stones sunken into the ground.
But in these two separate cases, the ruins serve similar functions. They both call to mind a paradox of civilizations that is continually repeated throughout history the world over. Monumental human endeavors always meet some kind of end, but almost always leave a lasting impact on the human life that reemerges beyond that end. In other words, major human institutions always come to an end, but in some sense, they never end.
This was the aspect of Virginius Island that I had been under-appreciating before our trip to Bury. I knew the history and had spent a good deal of time hiking around the island. The large grassy clearing around the old cotton mill ruins on the riverbank is a perfect spot to have a picnic and take in the lushness of the surrounding mountains. The natural beauty of the area really struck me, but I hadn’t felt the full historical weight of those ruins.
I think because Bury was still a busy town, it was easy to see that the abbey continued to be a source of identity and pride for the people who lived there long after its dissolution. The signs are everywhere.
As we were driving into town, we saw a modern statue of St. Edmund, the patron of the abbey’s shrine, in the midst of his martyrdom, bound by rope and shot through with arrows.
The large stone gate structure leading to the abbey grounds still stands in its perfect medieval condition, indicating that the town’s people have provided it with regular maintenance over many centuries.
The town’s remaining medieval churches are also very well-preserved. If you wander in at various times throughout the day, you will encounter knowledgeable docents who cheerfully tell visitors about the historic churches and their relationship to the old abbey.
This experience in Bury made me take a harder look at the lasting legacy of the ruins on Virginius. The island itself is uninhabited, but the recent industrial history there is felt throughout the region.
The men who built the factories were among the first to recognize the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers for its economic potential. While the rivers no longer power industry, they have never stopped powering the local economy.
As an important crossroads of the C&O Canal and Appalachian Trail, the beautiful river junction draws hikers and day-trippers into Harpers Ferry businesses. River touring companies thrive by offering kayaking and tubing packages to thousands of annual visitors.
And the factories themselves remain an important, if sometimes neglected, part of local identity. The whole area is known for its Civil War history, especially John Brown’s 1859 raid on the federal armory on the Potomac side of Harpers Ferry. That history is the primary draw for the national park that surrounds the river confluence, but that history may not have existed without the factories of Virginius, which provided important supplies to the armory.
To honor this heritage, the national park has exhibits with old water-powered equipment on display in Harpers Ferry’s lower town. But if you really want to immerse your senses and imagination in the history that got us to where we are today, I recommend hiking out to those old colossal stone ruins and letting your mind fall back in time.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
